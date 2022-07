Union Bank & Trust will give away $1 million to be split evenly among 10 local nonprofits. An online public vote will determine the nonprofit recipients during the Big Give. “At Union Bank & Trust, we feel strongly that charitable organizations are the lifeblood of our community, and that’s never been more evident than during the COVID pandemic,” says Jason Muhleisen, UBT’s Executive Vice President. “Over the past several years, charitable organizations led the charge in helping with food insecurity, sheltering victims of abuse, and supporting those with mental health and substance abuse issues, just to name a few.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO