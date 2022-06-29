ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Shores, AL

John Hart will play free July 21 show at Meyer Park

By Mullet Wrapper
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Hart will play free July 21 show at Meyer Park. The City of Gulf Shores will again sponsor Summer Music at Meyer Park concert series...

Music all weekend, BBQ on July 4 at Fairhope Legion

Music all weekend, BBQ on July 4 at Fairhope Legion. The ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their Annual 4th of July BBQ on Monday, July 4th. The BBQ plate is $12 per plate and serving starts at 10:30AM. Can not wait to see everyone there. American Legion Post 199 in...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Bear Point Civic Assn. Independence celebration July 2

Bear Point Civic Assn. Independence celebration July 2. The Bear Point Civic Association will an old fashioned Independence Day celebration on Saturday July 2 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BPCA’s park on Bay La Launch Ave. in Orange Beach. The entire community is invited to join members for a fun afternoon on the bay.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Fireworks just part of the fun July 1-3 at Foley’s OWA

Fireworks just part of the fun July 1-3 at Foley’s OWA. Celebrate Fourth of July weekend with OWA during its red, white, and blue extravaganza July 1-3, featuring live music, patriotic characters, fireworks, and activities for all ages. Hours and dates for all activities are subject to change. More info: VisitOWA.com.
FOLEY, AL
July 4 Symphony Sparks & Stars in downtown Pensacola

July 4 Symphony Sparks & Stars in downtown Pensacola. Symphony Sparks & Stars is the title of the downtown Pensacola July 4 celebration at Community Maritime Park (301 W. Main St.) from 6-9 p.m. A family-friendly concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with the United States Marine Corps’ presentation of colors, followed by the national anthem and the United States Navy jets flying over Pensacola Bay.
PENSACOLA, FL
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Gulf Shores, AL
Mobile celebrates July 4 at Cooper-Riverside Park

The City of Mobile will celebrate July 4 in scenic Cooper-Riverside Park in downtown Mobile. Activities will include live music, outdoor family fun, food (available for purchase), and much more. Park gates open at 2 p.m. with a full day of fun and celebration for youngsters and the young-at-heart from 4-9 p.m. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. sharp.
MOBILE, AL
Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 4-6 in Foley

Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Rodeo Aug. 4-6 in Foley. The 24th Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo returns to the City of Foley Horse Arena on August 4-6. Come and watch some of the nation’s professional cowgirls and cowboys compete for prize money. Rodeo action begins nightly at 8 p.m. at the City of Foley Horse Arena with children’s activities starting at 6 p.m. Rodeo tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12 years old, and free for ages 2 and under. Ticket price includes all kids zone activities and the rodeo.
FOLEY, AL
Full Moon Paddle fundraiser July 10 in Orange Beach

Full Moon Paddle fundraiser July 10 in Orange Beach. The City of Orange Beach Wind & Water Learning Center will host a Full Moon Paddle on Wolf Bay on Sunday, July 10. The fundraiser for the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center will include dinner starting at 6:15 p.m., with entertainment until the paddle at 7 p.m. The Wind & Water Learning Center is at 26267 Canal Road, behind the public library. The event benefits Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Escape To Margaritaville comes to Mobile Aug. 5-21

Escape To Margaritaville comes to Mobile Aug. 5-21 Joe Jefferson Playhouse will present Jimmy Buffett’s musical, Escape to Margaritaville Aug. 5-21. The musical features both Jimmy Buffett and original songs with a story that revolves around a part time bartender/singer who falls for a career-minded tourist. It ran on Broadway for four months in 2018.
MOBILE, AL
Siblings Daniel, Chadwick & Regina now calling Al. Gulf Coast Zoo home

Siblings Daniel, Chadwick & Regina now calling Al. Gulf Coast Zoo home. Pittsburgh Zoo’s three African lion cubs have been successfully relocated to their new residence at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. The cubs, named Daniel, Chadwick, and Regina, were born in July 2020 and, having reached maturity at two years old, have been relocated to enjoy additional space and prepare for future breeding opportunities in Gulf Shores.
GULF SHORES, AL
Tickets on sale for SBCT’s 50th anniversary gala on Sept. 30

Tickets on sale for SBCT’s 50th anniversary gala on Sept. 30. South Baldwin Community Theater will celebrate its 50th anniversary with That 70’s Gala on Friday, September 30 at 7 p.m. Cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple and attendees are encouraged to show up in their grooviest 70’s attire. In addition to a mortgage burning celebration, the event will feature door prizes specialty drinks, and live entertainment with Wingbeat and Marsha Guyer & Friends. Sponsorships are available. Contact Pam Livingston at sbct.biz@gmail.com for sponsorship info. For more gala info, visit sbct.biz or call 251-968-6721.
GULF SHORES, AL
Swanky Gala Aug. 12 at Orange Beach Event Center

Order of Aurora fundraiser benefits Youth-Reach Gulf Coast. The 2022 Mystical Order of Aurora Swanky Gala will be held on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Event Center at The Wharf in Orange Beach. The annual costumed dance, silent auction and all-around “swanky-fun” evening donates all proceeds to Youth-Reach Gulf Coast, a full-time residential ministry in Summerdale, which provides a fresh chance to young men ages 18-22 who are struggling with physical and emotional addictions and have nowhere to turn. The program does not charge residents and depends on donations.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Shark 5K Run/Walk July 4 at The Wharf

The Shark Run – 5K Run and 5K Competitive Walk – will be held at The Wharf in Orange Beach at 7 a.m. on July 4. Medals will be presented to all finisher. Both events will have age group awards, and food and beverages will be served post race.. Info: TheSharkRun.com.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Blue Marlin Grand Championship July 13-16 at Wharf

Blue Marlin Grand Championship July 13-16 at Wharf. The “Greatest Show in Sportfishing,” the Blue Marlin Grand Championship, is scheduled for July 13-16 at The Wharf in Orange Beach. Regular weigh-ins, hosted by Jim Cox, are set for 5-8 p.m. Friday and 5-9 p.m. on Saturday or until the last eligible fish has been weighed.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
July 4 fireworks start at 9 p.m. in Gulf Shores

The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9 p.m. on Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier. Due to ongoing construction to repair damage from Hurricane Sally, fireworks will be shot from the center of the pier this year, making the Gulf State Park and the eastern area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach ideal locations for spectators. More info: (251) 968-1171 or gulfshoresal.gov.
GULF SHORES, AL
Orange Beach junior marksmanship program returns in July

Orange Beach junior marksmanship program returns in July. The annual City of Orange Beach Junior Marksmanship Program will include a Clay Shoot on July 9 and a Rifle Shoot on July 16 at the city’s shooting range from 8 a.m. ‘til noon. The program, conducted in conjunction with...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Fireworks will explode over Turquoise Place

Turquoise Place will host its annual J4 Celebration for its private guests on Sunday and Monday, July 3-4 with fireworks at 9 p.m. on Monday. Find all the details and other activities they will have for its guests at turquoiseplace.spectrumresorts.com.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Another Fine Coastal Art Center Of O.B. Art Camp

The Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach completed another spectacular art camp. With the theme of Time to Shine, camp staff welcomed 45 students to its annual summer art camp the first full week of June. The Coastal Arts Student Academy (CASA) offers workshops and classes throughout the year with projects ranging from glass-blowing to painting to pottery. Please go to coastalartscenter.com for more info. Pictured: (above) Students worked on a hand-building project with resident artist, Maya Blume-Cantrell. (Below) Kerry Parks, resident artist, works on a hot glass project with student, Lucas Domangue; The culinary arts team made snack time creative and scrumptious as demonstrated by camper, Isla Slay; Choreographer, Jaleesa Poindexter, taught the campers all the steps to the surprise flash mob dance put on at the end of the week; Kathryn Carby shows her family the projects she completed at camp during the end of the week “Emerging Artist” exhibition.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
Feeding The Gulf Coast to distribute food boxes July 3

Feeding The Gulf Coast to distribute food boxes July 3. No pre-registration required for giveaway at Christian Service Center. Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Chrisitian Service Center will host a food distribution on Sunday, July 3 from noon to 2 p.m. at the CSC’s Gulf Shores headquarters at 317 Dolphin Ave. in Gulf Shores. Families will receive a mixture of fresh produce and dry goods ahead of Independence Day. The distribution will operate in a drive-through style to minimize contact for both clients and workers. Registration is not required for this distribution. Food will be distributed on a first come basis.
GULF SHORES, AL
Foley’s first black Council member, Lugenia Hall, dies

Foley’s first black Council member, Lugenia Hall, dies. Lugenia Hall, Foley’s first Black city council member, passed away on June 10. Elected in 1989, Ms. Hall served District 2. She was reelected in 1992. Also pointed as Foley’s city treasurer, Ms Hall was a hard worker throughout her entire life and often held multiple jobs to provide for her family.
FOLEY, AL

