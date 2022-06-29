John Hart will play free July 21 show at Meyer Park

The Coastal Art Center of Orange Beach completed another spectacular art camp. With the theme of Time to Shine, camp staff welcomed 45 students to its annual summer art camp the first full week of June. The Coastal Arts Student Academy (CASA) offers workshops and classes throughout the year with projects ranging from glass-blowing to painting to pottery. Please go to coastalartscenter.com for more info. Pictured: (above) Students worked on a hand-building project with resident artist, Maya Blume-Cantrell. (Below) Kerry Parks, resident artist, works on a hot glass project with student, Lucas Domangue; The culinary arts team made snack time creative and scrumptious as demonstrated by camper, Isla Slay; Choreographer, Jaleesa Poindexter, taught the campers all the steps to the surprise flash mob dance put on at the end of the week; Kathryn Carby shows her family the projects she completed at camp during the end of the week “Emerging Artist” exhibition.

ORANGE BEACH, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO