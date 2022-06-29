D’Amour Museum highlights work of Japanese artists

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
(Mass Appeal) – Congamond Lake in Southwick consists of three connected bodies of water that offer year-round fun for everyone. Robert Landis, Southwick Chief of Police and Harbormaster, Dick Grannells, Chairman of the Lake Management Committee, Zach Olsen, lifeguard, and Cindy Sullivan, Director of Senior and Recreational Services, share the benefits of a visit and how to stay safe.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Here is everything you need to know about Springfield’s fireworks display! We’re getting you answers on the traffic situation and some of the best places to watch. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th. The much anticipated Star Spangled...
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Gladys Montgomery of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty offers a stunning oasis with serenity, breathtaking views, and a location convenient to dining, cultural venues and outdoor activities. Transformations...
Looking for a great summer road trip? We found a very wild and unique experience that all the animal lovers in your family will love. Located in Mendon, Massachusetts, Southwick's Zoo spans 200 acres with 850 animals and is considered New England's largest zoological experience. It's a two-hour drive from Berkshire County and offers visitors unique experiences beyond your basic zoo tours.
At the first preview of the world premiere of "A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical" at the Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston on June 21, one audience member had a particular interest in the show. Neil Diamond. "He was there last night, so it added a special excitement," said...
Greenfield’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration was yesterday and the fun got underway much earlier in the day. Hundreds of people came out to Beacon Field for the beloved tradition. As always, in addition to fireworks it featured plenty of good food, fun activities, and live music by local bands including Lakeside Drive, and Janet Ryan & Straight Up.
WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
(Mass Appeal) – There is a science behind sleeping as to why it’s so important or why it may be easier or more difficult for you to fall asleep at night. Dr. Rebecca Spencer, a Professor of Psychological & Brain Sciences at UMass Amherst, is here to talk all about it.
(Mass Appeal) – Star Spangled Springfield, a tradition dating back to 1991, is once again celebrating Independence Day with family-friendly entertainment and a fireworks display. Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield, has all the details to what’s happening on July 4th.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three times a year — May, July, and September — a stretch of Route 20 in Brimfield turns into a massive antiques fair. Antique shows run from Tuesday through Sunday. There are about two dozen fields, and each one makes its own schedule. Buyers often line up outside of a field on its first day, a tradition known as the "Brimfield Rush." Chronicle witnessed the rush atBrimfield Antique Shows at Hertan’s.
An assortment of events take place during the July 4th holiday weekend as Berkshire residents can spend some time checking out some vintage vehicles on the grounds of Great Barrington's VFW located at 800 South Main Street (aka route 7). Mahaiwe Motors is also paying homage to one of our areas premiere classic car enthusiasts.
The Brimfield Antiques Flea Markets will be, well, brimming, with antiques, furniture, tools, collectibles, fabric, fine antiques, artwork, vintage clothing, rugs, industrial items and ephemera as it opens for business July 12-17. “There is so much that’s available, it’s unbelievable,” said Lori A. Faxon, one of about 20 show promoters....
Growing up in Berkshire County my dad worked the second shift and my mother worked in the school system, so it was on a regular basis that I would get home from school before my parents arrived at the door. My brother is about 8 1/2 years older than me so it was like having a built-in babysitter, for the most part, at our Berkshire County home. However, there were times when he would be tied up with high school, friends, driving, working, etc. and as a result, I would be home alone for about 30 minutes before my mother came through the door. It was around age 10 or 11 that I started staying home alone.
