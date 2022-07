MLB umpire Laz Diaz seemingly got a bit personal with former Boston Red Sox third baseman Will Middlebrooks in a recent social media post. Middlebrooks, who now does TV work for the Red Sox, discussed a perceived lack of umpire accountability on his “Wake and Rake Podcast.” Middlebrooks suggested offering incentives to improve the standard of umpiring. Middlebrooks pointed out that MLB players who struggle get sent to the minors, but umpires are not forced to answer for bad performances and have no incentive to improve.

