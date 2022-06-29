ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 15:46:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Yukon Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Yukon Delta DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Yukon Delta. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Dense Smoke Advisory issued for Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with respiratory illnesses should remain indoors to avoid inhaling smoke. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense smoke. * WHERE...Northern and Interior Seward Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 1 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior today, Sunday and Monday .Hot, dry and smokey conditions over the Interior will persist into Mon with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evenings. Moisture will increase from the south over the next several days and cause thunderstorms to increase in number and expand to the north and west through Sunday, and remain over most of the Interior and North Slope Sunday into Mon. Expect 2000-3000 lightning strokes today, and 5000-10,000 strokes Sun and Mon. The greatest density of thunderstorms and lightning will be between Northway to Bettles today, and from Eagle to Tanana to Anaktuvuk Pass on Sun and Mon. Thunderstorms will be mainly dry today, with 15-40% chance of rain hitting the ground on Sun and Mon. Will likely extend the Red Flag Warning for lightning into Sun and possibly Mon for the same area and extend it into zone 218 as well. RH Min will be in the 20-30 percent range across the Eastern Interior today, while the Western Interior is 30-45%. Min RH will increase slightly Sun and Mon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR DELTANA AND TANANA FLATS * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Tanana River. * TIMING...Noon through midnight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * WINDS...Northwest 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...61 to 84. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clinton, Mifflin, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Centre; Clinton; Mifflin; Union The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Centre County in central Pennsylvania Southeastern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania North central Mifflin County in central Pennsylvania Southwestern Union County in central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 226 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Centre Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Potters Mills around 230 PM EDT. Spring Mills, Poe Valley State Park and Madisonburg around 240 PM EDT. Millheim, Aaronsburg and Coburn around 250 PM EDT. Woodward and Weikert around 300 PM EDT. Mifflinburg, R.B. Winter State Park and Laurelton Center around 310 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Loganton, Hartleton, McCall Dam State Park, Tussey Mountain Ski Area and Pennsylvania Military Museum. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Lock Haven and Mile Run exits, specifically from mile markers 183 to 196. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 77 to 82. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Campbell, Corson, Custer, Dewey, Fall River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Campbell; Corson; Custer; Dewey; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Hughes; Jackson; Jones; Lawrence; Lyman; Meade; Mellette; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Potter; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 414 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CAMPBELL CORSON CUSTER DEWEY FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING HUGHES JACKSON JONES LAWRENCE LYMAN MEADE MELLETTE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS POTTER STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Stillwater, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 21:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Big Horn; Stillwater; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Stillwater County in south central Montana Western Big Horn County in south central Montana Southwestern Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 1015 PM MDT. * At 913 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Laurel, or 14 miles southwest of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Billings, Laurel, Lockwood, Huntley, Billings Heights, Billings West End, Pryor and Park City. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brown; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Day; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Gregory; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hyde; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; Marshall; McCook; McPherson; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Roberts; Sanborn; Spink SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 415 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BROWN BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DAY DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GRANT GREGORY HAMLIN HAND HANSON HYDE JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MARSHALL MCCOOK MCPHERSON MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY ROBERTS SANBORN SPINK
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-01 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Kleberg; Nueces The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Duval County in south central Texas Southwestern Nueces County in south central Texas Southwestern Jim Wells County in south central Texas Northwestern Kleberg County in south central Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 559 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Alfred to near Bishop to near Ricardo, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kingsville, Alice, Robstown, Driscoll, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Alice Acres, Banquete, Kingsville Naval Air Station, Agua Dulce and Petronila. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 676 and 696. US Highway 77 between mile markers 672 and 698. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Augusta, City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Augusta; City of Harrisonburg; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Rockingham County in western Virginia North central Augusta County in western Virginia The City of Harrisonburg in western Virginia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 227 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale Enterprise, or 9 miles west of Harrisonburg, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Harrisonburg, Bridgewater, Broadway, Timberville, Massanutten, Dale Enterprise, Dayton, Pleasant Valley, Cherry Grove, Lacey Spring, Singers Glen, Rawley Springs, Linville, Montezuma, Clover Hill, Sangerville, Keezletown, Hinton and Sparkling Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Campbell, Converse, Crook, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Campbell; Converse; Crook; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte; Weston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 418 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WY . WYOMING COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CAMPBELL CONVERSE CROOK GOSHEN NIOBRARA PLATTE WESTON
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 20:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broome; Chenango The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Broome County in central New York Southwestern Chenango County in central New York * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 810 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Whitney Point, or 8 miles southeast of Marathon, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Whitney Point, Lisle, Brisben, Smithville Flats, Nineveh, South Oxford and Smithville Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior today, Sunday and Monday .Hot, dry and smokey conditions over the Interior will persist into Mon with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evenings. Moisture will increase from the south over the next several days and cause thunderstorms to increase in number and expand to the north and west through Sunday, and remain over most of the Interior and North Slope Sunday into Mon. Expect 2000-3000 lightning strokes today, and 5000-10,000 strokes Sun and Mon. The greatest density of thunderstorms and lightning will be between Northway to Bettles today, and from Eagle to Tanana to Anaktuvuk Pass on Sun and Mon. Thunderstorms will be mainly dry today, with 15-40% chance of rain hitting the ground on Sun and Mon. Will likely extend the Red Flag Warning for lightning into Sun and possibly Mon for the same area and extend it into zone 218 as well. RH Min will be in the 20-30 percent range across the Eastern Interior today, while the Western Interior is 30-45%. Min RH will increase slightly Sun and Mon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER TANANA VALLEY AND THE FORTYMILE COUNTRY * AFFECTED AREA...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * TIMING...Noon through midnight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Southeast 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...56 to 82. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 07:09:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-03 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range Significant Lightning Over Eastern Interior today, Sunday and Monday .Hot, dry and smokey conditions over the Interior will persist into Mon with isolated to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon/evenings. Moisture will increase from the south over the next several days and cause thunderstorms to increase in number and expand to the north and west through Sunday, and remain over most of the Interior and North Slope Sunday into Mon. Expect 2000-3000 lightning strokes today, and 5000-10,000 strokes Sun and Mon. The greatest density of thunderstorms and lightning will be between Northway to Bettles today, and from Eagle to Tanana to Anaktuvuk Pass on Sun and Mon. Thunderstorms will be mainly dry today, with 15-40% chance of rain hitting the ground on Sun and Mon. Will likely extend the Red Flag Warning for lightning into Sun and possibly Mon for the same area and extend it into zone 218 as well. RH Min will be in the 20-30 percent range across the Eastern Interior today, while the Western Interior is 30-45%. Min RH will increase slightly Sun and Mon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT FOR LIGHTNING FOR EASTERN ALASKA RANGE * AFFECTED AREA...North of the Alaska Range. * TIMING...Noon through midnight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...3. * WINDS...Southeast 5 mph or less. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...48 to 77. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-01 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Sierra FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 6 PM MDT this evening for a portion of south central New Mexico, including the following county, Sierra. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for a portion of southwest New Mexico.
SIERRA COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Brunswick by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Brunswick TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Calabash - Holden Beach - Southport * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes is possible. Unsecured lightweight objects may be blown about. - Some large limbs may break from trees. A few shallow rooted or weak trees may snap or be knocked down. Some fences and roadway signs damaged. - A few roads may become impassable due to debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded locations. Hazardous driving conditions are possible, especially for high profile vehicles on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages are possible. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized flooding from rainfall may occur, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some rivers and creeks may rise as a result of the rain. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may overflow in some locations. - Several storm drains and retention ponds may become full and begin to overflow. Some brief road closures are possible. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Meigs by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Meigs Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Meigs, northeastern Mason, Wirt, Roane and Jackson Counties through 1130 AM EDT At 1101 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ravenswood to near Kenna. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ripley, Spencer, Elizabeth, Racine, Ravenswood, New Haven, Sandyville, Kenna, Amma, Syracuse, Hartford City, Reedy, Portland, Statts Mills, Cherry, Given, Kentuck, Cottageville, Left Hand and Lucille. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 23 and 28. Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 157. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for West Carteret by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Carteret TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Morehead City - Newport - Emerald Isle * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-01 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Huntingdon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Blair County in central Pennsylvania South central Cambria County in central Pennsylvania West central Huntingdon County in central Pennsylvania * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 103 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lilly, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Claysburg around 110 PM EDT. Hollidaysburg, Roaring Spring and Duncansville around 120 PM EDT. Royer, Entriken and Williamsburg around 130 PM EDT. Trough Creek State Park and Raystown Dam around 140 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Cassville, Cassandra, Marklesburg, Mapleton and McConnellstown. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 16 to 32. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cave Creek, New River, Deer Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cave Creek, New River; Deer Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 615 PM MST At 458 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm winds along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Desert Mountain to near Camp Creek to Carefree to near Scottsdale to near Fountain Hills. Movement was west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, New River, Cave Creek, Carefree, Deer Valley Airport, McDowell Mountain Park, Goldfield Ranch, Desert Mountain, Scottsdale Airport, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Camp Creek, Fort McDowell, Anthem and Seven Springs. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 217 and 241. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 14 and 15. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 196 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

