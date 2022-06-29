ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boaters beware: DNR will have expanded holiday presence on waterways

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dxwyh_0gPwdCcj00
From July 2-4, Georgia DNR Law Enforcement, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will participate in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend. Law enforcement agencies from across the country will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes sober boating. Special Logo

SOCIAL CIRCLE — The July 4th holiday often means time on the water for boaters across the United States. With an increased public presence on the water, there is also an increase in the number of boating incidents and fatalities that take place during this time.

From July 2-4, Georgia DNR Law Enforcement, in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard, will participate in the national Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend. Law enforcement agencies from across the country will be focused on educating boaters about safe boating practices, which includes sober boating.

Alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Over the course of the July 4th holiday weekend, Georgia game wardens will work to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

“The tragedies that happen on our waterways because individuals choose to boat while impaired are preventable,” Col. Thomas Barnard, director of the Georgia DNR Law Enforcement Division, said in a news release. “As law enforcement, it is our job to do everything we can to ensure the safety of our recreational boaters and paddlers. That is why we are joining all 56 states and U.S. territories again this year to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents, deaths and injuries caused by boating under the influence.”

Boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is equally dangerous for the boat operator and for the boat passenger. Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints. The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies and outreach partners will result in the removal of impaired operators from waterways, providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone on the water.

Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, property damage and legal consequences. The division reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.

Operation Dry Water is a year-’round boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign with the mission of reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities through increased recreational boater awareness and by fostering a stronger and more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water.

Visit operationdrywater.org for more information about boating under the influence.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the “Lost” 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!

Discover the "Lost" 6th Great Lake That Was Bigger Than All Others Combined!. Believe it or not, but there was once a Great Lake that was four times larger than Lake Superior. Perhaps even more interesting, this lake only disappeared mere thousands of years ago. Let’s dive into the history of Lake Agassiz and discover how its remnants can still be found across much of the United States and Canada today!
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
theodysseyonline.com

What I Learned Living Dangerously….On A House Boat

I had fantasized about having a home on the water... Growing up, I used to walk the canals where I lived, and try and peek inside the gypsy-style houseboats, with their bright painted watering cans and tiny windows. I always imagined it would be like living in a doll's house, only on the water.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
a-z-animals.com

The 9 Best Lakes in the United States for Fishing

The United States is home to more than 240 lakes that serve as water sources, income sources, and recreational spots. The five Great Lakes on the North American continent represent 21% of the Earth’s surface freshwater by volume! That’s pretty impressive, isn’t it?! These numbers point to the fact that the United States is abundant in fish species. But how can you choose a fishing spot out of so many lakes?
HOBBIES
Smithonian

The Man Who Invented Water Skiing

One winter, while skiing down snowy hills with fellow neighborhood kids, Ralph Samuelson had an idea. “If you could ski on snow,” he wondered, “why not on water?”. In the summer of 1922, Samuelson, then 18, began his attempts to stand up on skis on Lake Pepin, just a few blocks from his house in Lake City, Minnesota. After lots of trial and error, he eventually succeeded, and one of the world’s most beloved water sports was born.
LAKE CITY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Waterways#Alcohol#Dnr#Vehicles#The U S Coast Guard
Outdoor Life

Florida Angler Lands His 100th IGFA World Record Fish

Dr. Jan Forszpaniak didn’t enter his first fish for International Game Fish Association certification until nine years ago. That 6-pound, 6-ounce gray [mangrove] snapper caught on fly tackle with 12-pound test tippet lit a fire that’s resulted in 99 more record catches. In less than a decade, Forszpaniak...
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Unselective fishing could reduce fish diversity and homogenize assemblage structure in lakes

Freshwater fishing is recognized as a major stressor on aquatic ecosystems, often leading to dramatic changes in the structure of natural populations. Fishing in inland freshwaters typically takes two forms: intensive fishing of targeted species and unselective fishing of entire assemblages. Unselective fishing involves activities that target the entire assemblage...
AGRICULTURE
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
7K+
Followers
285
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy