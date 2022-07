BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County Museum was once a dream by the late Joe Cannon. It came to fruition just over a decade ago. The museum takes you back in time, showcasing how life was lived in the area in the 1800′s and 1900′s. Through the multiple buildings, the museum showcases the history of the county and how it has evolved over time. It is preserving the history of Early County for all to enjoy whether you are familiar with the area or just curious.

EARLY COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO