ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - From aluminum cans, shoes to even tires, tons of trash has been removed from Lake Martin over the years. “The people that are on the lake, and a lot of times that have come in this time of year, don’t have the love and respect for Lake Martin that the residents and the ones that are here more frequently,” said John Thompson with the Lake Martin Resource Association.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO