Tiffin, OH

City of Tiffin reminds residents of fireworks ban

By TiffinOhio.net Staff
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 2 days ago
Tiffin, Ohio — Despite changes in state law concerning fireworks, the city of Tiffin continues to prohibit the discharge of fireworks in city limits. State law...

TiffinOhio.net

Vickie Wilkins sworn in to Tiffin City Council

Tiffin, Ohio — During a special meeting of Tiffin City Council on Friday, Vickie Wilkins was sworn in as an at-large councilmember. Law Director Brent Howard administered the oath of office to Wilkins, who was nominated by the Seneca County Republican Party to replace Jeff Rhoades, who resigned from council in May.
TIFFIN, OH
sent-trib.com

Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom

With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event. Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event. Both the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin city pool hours changed for 4th of July

Tiffin, Ohio — As the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department gets ready for the 4th of July celebration at Hedges-Boyer Park, residents are asked to be aware of some changes to hours and potentially to payments. For the 4th of July, pool hours have been expanded to 11 a.m....
TIFFIN, OH
Tiffin, OH
Ohio State
Ohio Government
Tiffin, OH
hollandsfj.us

Springfield Twp. fire dept. reminds residents of fire hazard posed by mulch

Mulch is not something that many people would consider a fire hazard. Mulch is a decorative product that many of us in northwest Ohio use to beautify our homes and increase our property values. Unfortunately, mulch can cause fires. If conditions are right these fires have resulted in high dollar losses and even the loss of life.
PERRYSBURG, OH
hollandsfj.us

Dumpster Days service to be offered July 8, 9

Springfield Township residents are invited to use a free dumpster service Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9. Located behind the Springfield Township building, 7617 Angola Road, Dumpsters Days will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon. All loads will be inspected, and residency in Springfield Township will be verified.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTOL 11

Full Fourth of July festivities return to downtown Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio — There's a full schedule of events Saturday in Sandusky County to celebrate the holiday weekend. Downtown Fremont is preparing to host hundreds of visitors this weekend with a busy Saturday of events. First, their Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by their annual...
FREMONT, OH
#City Limits
bgindependentmedia.org

BG trash collection driver recognized for helping person in distress on his route

A Bowling Green Public Works equipment operator, who assisted a citizen in need, earned a commendation from Mayor Mike Aspacher at a recent City Council meeting. Scott Beeker, a Bowling Green refuse collection driver, assisted a citizen who appeared to be in distress while he was on his regular route on April 13. He noticed a person had fallen on their porch.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
News Break
Politics
WTOL 11

Sylvania postponing fireworks celebration to July 8

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Fireworks in Sylvania were postponed Tuesday from Sunday, July 3 to Friday, July 8. A city source confirmed to WTOL 11 that there is an issue with a contractor. According to a city news release, Sylvania and Sylvania Township officials were notified Tuesday by Zambelli Fireworks...
SYLVANIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Firefighters back on the scene at Shotzy’s

UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

CSX responds to Rossford blocked crossings problem

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Rossford city leaders are raising concerns about trains blocking traffic. According to a statement from the city, Mayor MacKinnon and Police Chief Todd Kitzler are in touch with CSX railroad about trains blocking crossings. The statement said it’s impossible to ticket the railroad for blocked crossings due to federal legislation, as the railroad is federally regulated. Police and fire crews have planned workarounds, the statement said.
ROSSFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

27 cattle on the loose in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty-seven beef cattle weighing 950 pounds to more than 1250 pounds are on the run. The herd escaped on Monday from Woodrum Farms near State Route 511, in Oberlin. The owners of Woodrum Farms tell 19 News they believe their livestock were spooked when a...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Perrysburg dog owner reports attempted pet-napping

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg police are investigating after receiving a report of a man who tried to nab dogs by grabbing the leash out of dog owners' hands. "We've only received the one report, but obviously according to Facebook, there's some other people that have made comments of having a similar incident out there," Perrysburg Police Chief Patrick Jones said.
PERRYSBURG, OH
TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

