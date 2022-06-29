ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Contractor fights what it calls ‘insider transactions’ in Panthers’ Rock Hill deal

By Andrew Dys
The Herald
The Herald
 6 days ago

Lawyers for the general contractor hired to build the failed Carolina Panthers headquarters in Rock Hill, S.C., say the company owned by team owner David Tepper wants to use inside sources to finance bankruptcy, court testimony showed Wednesday.

GT Real Estate Holdings is the company Tepper created to be the owner and developer of the York County site that now sits idle. The project was hailed to include mixed-use retail and offices and was purported to be a boon for South Carolina and the region.

GT Real Estate declared bankruptcy June 1 and the project was officially stopped after construction was halted in March in a dispute between GT and the city of Rock Hill over financing.

GT Real Estate now wants to use its parent company, DT Sports Holdings Inc. LLC, to get millions of dollars in loans for the bankruptcy, court records and testimony show.

Lawyers for the general contractor, city of Rock Hill and York County object, say in court testimony and in documents that GT wants what they describe as an “insider” package without marketing the financing to independent third-parties.

In a federal bankruptcy court hearing Wednesday by Zoom from Delaware, Michael Roeschenthaler, the lead lawyer for general contractor Mascaro/Barton Malow (MBM), repeatedly called the attempt “insider” actions.

The proposal has been objected to by MBM, York County, and the city of Rock Hill.

Documents in the case show MBM is a potential creditor seeking at least $26 million. York County claims it is owed $21 million, and the city of Rock Hill claims it is owed $20 million.

In the court Wednesday, Roeschenthaler grilled GT Real Estate chief restructuring officer Jonathan Hickman for hours about Tepper companies being involved in the work stoppage, bankruptcy, and financing plan.

Roeschenthaler claimed GT didn’t properly market the financing to outside parties such as international banks and other lending institutions.

“There is a significant amount of insider transactions concerning this debt,” Roeschenthaler said.

A GT Real Estate LLC North Carolina Secretary of State document introduced as evidence Wednesday by MBM’s lawyers showed Tepper, a billionaire, as the only member of GT Real Estate.

Rock Hill, York County also object

Lawyers for Rock Hill and York County who also were in the hearing said they objected to GT Real Estate using so-called insider financing, testimony Wednesday showed.

One of GT Real Estate’s lawyers, Chris Shore, said in the court that it is clear MBM, York County and the city of Rock Hill would rather see GT liquidate the assets from the failed project rather than re-organize under bankruptcy.

The project already spent $282 million, according to testimony from Hickman. That amount includes $163 million from the Carolina Panthers in loans, plus, $21 million from York County, $20 million from the city of Rock Hill, $15 million from a parking lot sale next to the stadium in downtown Charlotte that was bought and sold by Tepper companies, and $60 million from DT Sports Holdings, Hickman testified under cross examination from Roeschenthaler .

Site still being considered for other uses

Testimony from Hickman Wednesday, and documents in the case reviewed by The Herald and Charlotte Observer show GT Real Estate is considering alternatives that include a possible redevelopment of the site by a third-party, selling the company’s assets, or liquidating the assets.

Hickman said in testimony Wednesday that the bankruptcy, “doesn’t mean other uses aren’t being considered for the site.”

“All options are on the table,” Hickman testified Wednesday.

The real estate company created by Tepper is reaching out to experts about the property’s value, and looking at alternatives for its use, even as the real estate company g oes through bankruptcy , court documents show.

At least two real estate companies have sought information about the site, court documents show.

The 240-acre project along Mount Gallant Road adjacent to Interstate 77 was supposed to include mixed-use retail, offices and several other land uses. A new interchange is being built on I-77 near the site.

What happens now?

There were at times as many as 20 lawyers from different companies and governments involved in the case on Wednesdays Zoom hearing in front of U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Karen Owes of Delaware.

The hearing Wednesday that continued into the late afternoon and may continue into Thursday is just the most recent court action in a flurry of court motions and hearings in the case. Owens still must approve a final agreement about the property and debts, bankruptcy court documents show. It remains unclear when that ruling will happen.

It also remains unclear if Owens will keep the case.

Creditors want case moved to South Carolina

MBM, York County, Rock Hill and other creditors want the case moved to federal bankruptcy court in South Carolina because the taxpayers and residents of the city, county and South Carolina are the most affected.

A date for a hearing on changing the venue for the bankruptcy remains pending.

In a separate civil lawsuit in South Carolina filed earlier this month, York County has sued Tepper Sports Holding and the city of Rock Hill in an attempt to recoup the $21 million. That lawsuit, in which York County called the site the Panthers “failed vanity project,” also remains pending.

Charlotte Observer reporter Gordon Rago contributed to this report. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Suspect in deadly DUI golf cart crash in court Tuesday

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspect involved in a deadly crash with a golf cart in Statesville last month is set to appear in court Tuesday morning. Investigators said 23-year-old Austin Harmon crashed into a golf cart off Fort Dobbs Road on June 13. For the latest breaking news, weather...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York County, SC
Business
York County, SC
Government
Rock Hill, SC
Government
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Business
County
York County, SC
State
South Carolina State
fox40jackson.com

North Carolina thieves steal $7K in copper wire from Lowe’s: report

Four suspected thieves are being sought in North Carolina after they took more than $7,000 worth of copper wire from a Lowe’s home improvement store within minutes of arriving, according to media reports. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a male and three females walked into the Charlotte-area store...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hickman
Person
David Tepper
WCNC

Deadly 4th of July shooting puts many on high alert

GASTONIA, N.C. — When asking people what they believe the best part of the 4th of July is, you'll get a lot of answers. Many people told WCNC Charlotte the best part is the fireworks and the feeling of freedom, while others mentioned the food you get to snack on without feeling bad.
GASTONIA, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Seafood Restaurants In Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte is the largest and most populated city in the state of North Carolina. This city is known for its Southern hospitality, and that means good food. And what’s a better way to get a taste of the Queen City than by indulging in some of the best seafood it has to offer? Seafood is a big part of Charlotte’s culinary scene, and there are plenty of great places to get your seafood fix. In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 of the best seafood restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Company#Bankruptcies#Carolina Panthers#Gt Real Estate Holdings#Dt Sports Holdings Inc#Llc#Mbm
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Bring North Charlotte Fire Under Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A fire in north Charlotte was brought under control by firefighters within 20 minutes on Monday. Officials say a total of 30 firefighters controlled the structure fire on West Craighead Road in 17 minutes. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but officials say...
CHARLOTTE, NC
massachusettsnewswire.com

North Carolina senior living community TerraBella Lake Norman earns top spot in first-ever Best Senior Living rankings

The Mooresville-based community placed atop the newest rankings by U.S. News and World Report, which identify the top-performing communities across key senior living segments (Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, etc.) and throughout markets and locales nationwide. MOORESVILLE, N.C., /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Senior living community TerraBella Lake...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WBTV

City of Kannapolis launches Imagine Kannapolis project

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Over the last seven years the leaders of the City of Kannapolis have dedicated themselves to revitalizing the City’s downtown and strengthening the economic base. Bold steps to purchase real estate, invest in infrastructure, construct public assets, launch the Discover a Healthy Life brand, and to attract private investment have paid huge dividends for the City.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Four Dead After Car Accidents In Three SC Counties

SOUTH CAROLINA — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating three fatal accidents in York, Chester, and Chesterfield Counties, respectively. In York County, one person has died and another was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash just before noon. Roy Brady Jr., 58, of Rock Hill, died...
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
73
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy