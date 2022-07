TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Milford Lake, the largest man-made lake in Kansas, has been placed on a warning advisory for harmful algal bloom. Milford Lake is located in the Kansas Flint Hills, just west of Junction City. According to the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, Milford Lake Zone C is on a warning level while Zones A and B are currently on a watch level advisory.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO