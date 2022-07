If you’ve spotted what might seem like an odd-looking V-shaped contraption floating in the Reedy River along the Swamp Rabbit Trail, chances are good you’re looking at an unsung hero of the Upstate waterways: ReWa’s first Bandalong™ Litter Trap. Manufactured by Storm Water Systems in Cleveland, Georgia and one of only 23 in the U.S., the low-impact structure is designed to capture litter before it flows farther downstream by using the current to guide debris into the trap, all while protecting wildlife and without hindering recreation.

