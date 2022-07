Some Missouri medical providers are fearful that patients with high-risk pregnancies will face delayed care in life-threatening situations because doctors fear prosecution under Missouri’s newly-enacted abortion ban. “I’m following the rules that are made by people that have no understanding of medicine and science, and that’s extremely, extremely dangerous,” said Iman Alsaden, a doctor and […] The post Missouri doctors fear vague emergency exception to abortion ban puts patients at risk appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO