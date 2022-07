Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons will stay with the team on a four-year deal worth $100 million. Simons is a prospect that Portland took a chance on and spent time developing and this year that time and effort paid off for the player and team. Simons is set to be the best player on the team outside of star point guard Damian Lillard after CJ McCollum was traded to New Orleans during the deadline. The 23-year-old guard will be a key piece on the team for years to come.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO