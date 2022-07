Kamui Kobayashi has quite the task ahead of him this weekend. Stepping into the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GTD PRO entry as a substitute for the injured Jack Hawksworth, Kobayashi will be racing the RC F GT3 car for the first time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He’ll be co-driving with someone new, Ben Barnicoat, at a Canadian Tire Motorsports Park circuit on which he’s never raced. And, while he was at Watkins Glen last week in the No. 48 Cadillac DPi car, he had to go back to Europe in between, so he arrived too late to do the track walk on Thursday afternoon. His only experience is on the simulator.

