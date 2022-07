It has now been almost a week since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Thus far, no deal has emerged. The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are Durant's reported two preferred destinations, but the Toronto Raptors have also been mentioned frequently as a possible fit. In fact, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski thinks they might be the best fit, from a compensation standpoint at least.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO