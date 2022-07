WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A confinement status inmate in Palm Beach County's Main Detention Center left his cell without proper restraint, and passed contraband to two other inmates, tampered with an electrical outlet, and sprayed unknown chemicals in the air. The actions of the inmate — who CBS12 News has reported on in relation to a murder — led to an internal affairs investigation against two sheriff’s deputies.

