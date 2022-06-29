ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido art exhibit sparks controversy

 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An art exhibit in the North County is sparking a heated debate. It's over a piece put on display at the California Center for the Arts (CCAE) in Escondido. Some are calling for its removal -- others are defending it as a First Amendment...

iheart.com

Controversial Art to Remain on Display in Escondido

ESCONDIDO - Artwork featuring an anti-police theme will remain on display at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, after board members voted to keep it in place. Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara told NBC 7 he and other city leaders are not happy about it. “I understand you can have...
ESCONDIDO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Artwork depicting dancing pigs in police uniforms to remain on display in California

A California art center is standing behind its decision to display a work of art that was deemed anti-police by some viewers. The piece, “Three Slick Pigs,” is on display at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido as a part of a larger exhibit on street art in the region. The artist, OG Slick, told KUSI the piece is intended to draw attention to some police officers’ excessive use of force and abuse of power.
ESCONDIDO, CA
#Art Exhibit#Public Art#Street Art#Visual Arts
police1.com

Art center says it won’t remove pig painting of cops after backlash

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A controversial art installation depicting police officers as pigs will not be removed, a California arts center announced on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, the Board of Trustees for the California Center for the Arts, Escondido said that it had considered “the range of public comments” about the piece and decided to keep the exhibition “without removing, covering or otherwise editing it.” The statement cited an “opportunity to embrace and reflect diverse community viewpoints.”
