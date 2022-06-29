ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rose in 89 NC counties in May

By Kimberly Wooten, NC Department of Commerce
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — Unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, increased in 89 of North Carolina’s counties in May, decreased in six, and remained unchanged in five, according to new data from the N.C. Department of Commerce.

Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.3% while Chatham and Orange counties each had the lowest at 2.9%. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.9% while Asheville had the lowest at 3.0%.

The May not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in May by 23,486 to 4,949,923, while those unemployed increased by 12,208 to 187,438. Since May 2021, the number of workers employed statewide increased 270,139, while those unemployed decreased 67,479.

Click here to see more data from the NC Dep artment of Commerce.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for July 22 when the state unemployment rate for June 2022 will be released.

