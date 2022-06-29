Field fire out in Warrick Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO