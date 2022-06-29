Field fire out in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Alcoa officials say one of their assembly lines in Warrick County is now closed. Vice President of Corporate Communications Jim Beck says the biggest issue right now is staffing. He says they don’t have enough people to keep lines running. Beck also added that...
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – The city of Jasper says on July 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., the city as well as Ragle’s construction crew, will be shutting off water service. The city says this will affect customers along Main Street, specifically from 2nd Street to 5th Street. Officials say this work is being […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Christopher Q. McCrady, 46, of Owensboro, died in a wreck this morning. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says on June 30 at 4:44 a.m., DCSO, the Utica Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department, and AMR were dispatched to a one vehicle collision In the 10000 block of U.S. Highway […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) sent out a reminder about fireworks to the public on June 30. OPD encourages everyone to celebrate Independence Day in a safe and responsible manner but reminds everyone there are rules for using fireworks in Owensboro city limits. These rules include: Fireworks may only be used […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A juvenile was hurt in a car crash in Daviess County Thursday night. Officials say it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 762. They say two people were inside a truck, but were out and walking when authorities got there. The juvenile was taken to the hospital to be checked out, but the driver refused treatment.
-The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page, closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Lots of Independence Day celebrations are set for this weekend. Madisonville kicks off 4th Fest and Praise in the park on Sunday. That runs from July 2 - July 4. They say lots of music, food and fun are planned to happen in the city park...
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) deputies were led on a wild chase through Uniontown and into rural Union County on June 29 about 10:40 p.m. Deputies arrested Michael Williams for multiple charges. UCSO’s deputies said they attempted a traffic stop on a black Buick driven by Williams at Division and Third […]
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash Thursday morning. Deputies say they were called to the 1000 block of Highway 431 around 4:45 for a single-vehicle wreck. They tell us a truck was going southbound when it left the road, hit...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Webster County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for the community’s help as they are experiencing overcrowding at their facility. In a post on their Facebook page, officials say they are housing 66 animals. They say it is the most they’ve ever housed at one time.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they say attempted to rob from a business on First Avenue. EPD says on June 30, just before 7 p.m., a male wearing a black neck gaiter-type mask, entered a spa on First Avenue and drew a black pistol. EPD […]
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in downtown Evansville on Thursday. The Evansville Police Department says officers were originally called outside of the Old National Bank at the corner of Riverside Drive and One Main Street for a "disorderly conduct" incident. A short time later, police say another 911...
Usually, shoplifters are sneaky and try to hide what they are stealing. But there are some pretty bold shoplifters that will literally push an entire cart of merchandise out the door without paying. Why Steal Just One? How About a Whole Cart?. I am the type of person that just...
DUBOIS CO. – The Dubois County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s assistance in searching for a stolen trailer. Police say the Gator 20 Lowboy 20-foot trailer was taken from Dubois County Garage Doors during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 26th. The trailer also bears...
A Friday evening accident in Jasper has put one man behind bars. The Jasper Police Department says they were dispatched to a single vehicle accident just before 6:00 pm last night. One injury was reported. The driver was identified as 59-year-old Kent Talbert of Huntingburg. He was taken to Memorial...
