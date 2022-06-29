ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG James Sues 10 National Gun Distributors for Selling Illegal Parts for Ghost Guns

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a landmark lawsuit against 10 of the nation's leading gun distributors, alleging that they sold tens of thousands of illegal, unfinished frames and receivers to New Yorkers that were then converted into unserialized, untraceable handguns and...

Borrello Blasts Extraordinary Session, New Concealed Carry Law

A state lawmaker from Chautauqua County is criticizing the new concealed carry gun law that was passed by the New York State Legislature. In a statement issued Friday afternoon, State Senator George Borrello said the legislation will "only provide criminals with a sure-fire guarantee that they can go on a rampage in hospitals, schools and other so-called 'sensitive places.'" The Sunset Bay Republican also called the provision requiring business owners to explicitly state whether they will allow concealed weapons on their premises "egregious."
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
State Lawmakers Pass Landmark Concealed Carry Gun Legislation

New York State lawmakers have passed landmark legislation designed to strengthen the state's gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons. Governor Kathy Hochul signed the package of bills Friday evening after they cleared the Assembly and the Senate earlier in the day during an extraordinary session, which was called in response to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down the state's century-old concealed carry law. Hochul, who spoke about the legislation during a news conference in Albany, says it will restrict the carrying of concealed weapons in "sensitive locations"...
ALBANY, NY
Hochul, State Lawmakers to Craft New Gun Legislation in Extraordinary Session

As the New York State Legislature gets ready to convene for an extraordinary session on Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul is working closely with lawmakers on new gun legislation in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling that struck down the state's century-old concealed carry law. During a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Hochul said she is pushing for legislation that would, among other things, require private businesses to state that they welcome guns on their properties...
POLITICS
Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Impaired Driving for July 4th Weekend

Despite sky-high gas prices, AAA is predicting that a record 42 million Americans will travel by car during the July 4th holiday weekend. New York State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be out on the highway cracking down on impaired driving during the holiday period. Trooper James O'Callaghan, the Public Information Officer for State Police Troop A in Western New York, says drivers can expect to see sobriety checkpoints and DWI patrols...
GAS PRICE
Fredonia-Area Man Accused of Stealing Trail Camera

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Fredonia-area man after an investigation into the theft of a trail camera in the Town of Pomfret. Deputies say the victim reported on May 7th that their camera was stolen from a wooded area behind their residence on Route 20. An investigation into the incident found that 20-year-old Dante Ardillo allegedly stole the camera and was later found to be in possession of it. Ardillo was issued appearance tickets late Wednesday afternoon charging him with petit larceny and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Pomfret Town Court at a later date.
FREDONIA, NY
Tennessee Man Arrested on Felony Weapon Charges on I-90 in Ripley

A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed a handgun at a truck driver while traveling east, pulled in front of the truck, and slammed on the brakes before changing lanes and speeding away. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Yount II of Charlotte, Tennessee. A search of his vehicle produced a Taurus model G3C 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver's grabbable area. The gun also contained a 12-round capacity magazine, which was loaded with 10 live rounds. Troopers add that two additional 12-round magazines loaded with 11 rounds each were also discovered in Yount's vehicle. Yount was charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded handgun), three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition feeding device), and a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree menacing. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for today.
RIPLEY, NY
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Falconer

A Jamestown man was arrested on a felony charge after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Ellicott Town Police were called to the area of Main Street in Falconer for a reported argument between two people on the sidewalk on Wednesday. Police arrived on scene at about 3:15 PM and found that 25-year-old Travis Estus was allegedly in violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, deputies arrested Estus and charged him with 1st-degree criminal contempt. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.
FALCONER, NY
Air Quality Alert issued until 11 pm

The New York State DEC has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for ground-level ozone for all of Western New York until 11 pm this evening. When pollution levels are elevated, the State Health Department recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse effects.
ENVIRONMENT
Evans Police investigating hit-and-run injury crash

Evans Town Police are investigating a hit-and-run injury accident that occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Route 20 and Versailles Plank Road. Police say the crash occurred around 8:50 pm. A SUV with front end damage was last seen heading toward Hamburg on Route 20. While they have spoken to witnesses, obtained video and collected evidence from the crash, police are still trying to reach out to anyone who may have been a witness to the crash. Please call Evans Town Police at (716) 549-3600, or message police on their Facebook page.
EVANS, NY

Community Policy