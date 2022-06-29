Johnston County Commissioner accused of indecent liberties with a child

A commissioner in Johnston County has been accused of indecent liberties with a child.

Richard “Dickie” Braswell, 73, of Princeton, was charged after the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release. He was processed at the county’s courthouse around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers say a 13-year-old girl reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office on June 6, saying she had an “inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance.”

The incident occurred on April 18, according to court records. Braswell is scheduled for a first appearance in the county’s District Court on June 30 at 9 a.m.

Braswell did not return The News & Observer’s call for comment.

Adam Carroll, the county’s public information officer, said it would be “premature” for officials to comment on Braswell’s arrest. There is also no official word on what will happen to Braswell in his position as a county commissioner.

“The Johnston County Board of Commissioners do not have adopted county rules and procedure regarding the arrest of an elected official,” Carroll told The N&O.

Richard D. Braswell, Johnston County commissioner Johnston County Commissioners

Braswell currently serves as the District 3 Commissioner for Johnston County. He was sworn into office in December after he was appointed to the position to fill a vacancy. Braswell filed for election this year and is running for the seat unopposed.

Bond has been set for $35,000.