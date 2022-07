GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Rockers of the Northwoods league are flying through their season, sitting at 10-22 overall entering Friday night. Right now, they only have one local kid on their team, pitcher Will Semb who pitched for De Pere high school and now plays for the Minnesota Gophers. He’s enjoying his time with Rockers and being so close to home.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO