Weather is about to get quite uncomfortable in the ArkLaTex
By Grant Roberts
KSLA
3 days ago
(KSLA) - Say goodbye to the tolerable weather! The rain chances are increasing, leading to more humid and nasty conditions. Even with lower temperatures, it will feel worse for the next several days. Overnight, there will be a few passing clouds at times. There should not be any rain,...
(KSLA) - The humidity is back for the next several days with rain chances also going up. Temperatures will for the most part be held in check, but it will still feel soupy and uncomfortable thanks to the humidity. Today is when things start to change. There will be a...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Scattered showers and storms are making a return to the ArkLaTex over the next few days. Not everyone will see rain, but some of you will pick up some much needed wet weather. We’ll be humid, but not excessively hot through the weekend. Next week, though, temperatures could push back toward 100 again.
A low-pressure disturbance in the Gulf Of Mexico will make landfall on the coast of Texas tomorrow and bring substantial rain to Southwest Louisiana. Invest 95L has been brewing in the Gulf of Mexico all week long and will finally make landfall somewhere between Corpus Christi and Houston, TX tomorrow.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical disturbance is expected to become a tropical storm on Thursday. Potential Cyclone Two is moving fast as it approaches Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The system is forecast to move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea through Friday. Then it will move over to the eastern...
A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure continues to swirl over the Gulf of Mexico, and is now heading northward towards the middle and upper Texas Coast. As it nears, waves of thunderstorms will sweep across Southeast Texas Thursday. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely arrive...
CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The threat of wildfires has led to at least four counties issuing disaster declarations banning fireworks, including Johnson, Navarro, Palo Pinto and Parker Counties. The lack of rain has led to severe drought conditions. The Texas A&M Forest Service reporting about 75% of the state is currently under a burn ban. That's why Navarro County Judge H. M. Davenport is now taking those additional preventive measures. "We were inundated with people calling saying please ban the fireworks because they didn't want to take a chance," he said. Every year big crowds of people gather just outside city limits to shoot off fireworks. You can how dry the grass is here — which is why this order is necessary."Drying out, that puts everybody who lives in the country in the unincorporated areas and some of them even closer to the city really in a fire danger," Davenport said. Heading into the weekend, fire crews are on standby ready to respond to calls.You can still buy most fireworks at local stands, but the penalty for firing them will be $500 to $1,000 depending on the type.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A tropical disturbance may become more organized, may become a tropical depression as it moves west to near the Texas coast, and then turn northward, near the coast. Most of the rain will be near/north/east of it’s center, and will impact mainly areas near the coast, and north along the coast into southeastern Texas by Friday. Our shower chances will be more related to any isolated showers that could reach our area with the sea breeze that moves west into our area during most summer late afternoons or evenings. Any showers would be isolated, and much of the area will be dry.
Tropical rainstorm to bring downpours, and drought relief to Gulf Coast. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that residents along the Gulf Coast should be alert for flooding downpours as a tropical rainstorm could gain strength and make landfall this week. While organization and development into a tropical depression or named storm is...
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – The Big Country is no stranger to fire danger and devastation this year. Because the spring and summer has been so hot, dry and windy, fire danger remains high and multiple Big Country counties have banned fireworks altogether. Here is a list of areas without fireworks this Independence Day: Taylor […]
HOUSTON (CW39) Storms, hail and heavy rain hit parts of central Texas on Monday, June 27, breaking the region’s dry spell. Footage by Twitter user @ktxmattwx shows stormy conditions in his hometown of Killeen, north of Austin. “I’ve missed nights like these,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’ll take this...
When they say everything is bigger in Texas. They're definitely talking about the bugs. The creepy crawly critters are no one's favorite house guest. Just ask people on Facebook. And one local bug expert says it's because we had such a hot and dry June. "With everything starting to dry...
They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and that is certainly the case with the plan for these massive floodgates. And that goes for the project’s price tag, too. When Hurricane Ike hit Galveston, Texas, in 2008 as a high-end Category 2 storm, the coastline endured a storm surge that caused water levels to rise as high as 17 feet. That powerful hurricane would become the inspiration for a plan to help protect at least a part of the Gulf Coast, which is notoriously vulnerable to hurricanes.
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today reminded Texans to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season after a briefing at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) on the current tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico. Some coastal and inland communities...
It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
Weather officials continue to monitor three areas for tropical development, including a system that threatens Jefferson County and all of Southeast Texas. Closest to home, there is an area of low pressure over the northwest Gulf of Mexico with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This low has a 30 percent chance...
Okla. — State environmental officials are studying whether one of Oklahoma’s most popular holiday destinations is safe for swimming. Dozens of people reported developing a bizarre rash after visiting Lake Eufaula. One woman who lives on the lake is dealing with the issue and waiting for answers.
A weather system with potential tropical development is currently skirting along the northern Gulf Coast and will likely bring showers and thunderstorms to most of southern Louisiana by tonight and Monday. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center are not really giving the system a strong chance to develop. But, very warm waters beneath the system could fuel intensification as time goes by.
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A storm that moved through Southwest Louisiana Sunday evening brought heavy winds, knocking down trees and causing thousands of power outages. Nearly 11,000 customers were without power in Calcasieu Parish at 7:30 p.m., according to Entergy’s outage map. Around 250 residents remained without power Monday morning.
