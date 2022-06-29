Why This FCC Commissioner Says Apple And Google App Stores Should Remove TikTok

Instagram is now testing ways they can verify users that are below the age of 18 through AI facial recognition technology. This technology helps to protect children and teens by ensuring they are not exposed to inappropriate content. The new technology aims to make it harder for Instagram's youngest and most vulnerable users to alter their birthdates or enter false ones when they sign on to the platform. Users below the age of 13 are not allowed to have an account. Currently, the trial is testing users in the United States first (via Instagram).

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO