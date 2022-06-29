Why This FCC Commissioner Says Apple And Google App Stores Should Remove TikTok

In 2017, Google announced a full operating system designed for vehicles called Android Automotive OS (AAOS). The platform is essentially an extension of the operating system found on Android phones and tablets, but it is designed for vehicles. Unlike Android Auto, which requires the driver to connect their smartphone to a vehicle's infotainment system to access the various Android features like navigation, AAOS comes preloaded in models that offer it. The lack of a smartphone tether means AAOS can offer deep integration with the vehicle itself, making it possible for drivers to directly access climate controls and more. As we've previously noted, automakers are also free to customize the AAOS interface to offer unique experiences.
