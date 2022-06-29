ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise! Couple both proposing to each other rocks music festival

By Stephanie Haas
“Is it my turn now?” A UK couple surprised each other by both planning to propose at the same time. Surrounded by friends at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, the blue-haired bride to be, Kim Dakin, 36, got down on one knee. Seconds later, her future groom, Richard McCarthy, 37,  pulled a ring box from his own pocket. Watch the romantic moment, plus footage from their commitment ceremony after meeting a wedding officiant at the festival.

