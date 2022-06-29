ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE signs MMA fighter Valerie Loureda as part of elite athlete push

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRGX1_0gPwWpD900

Valerie Loureda, an MMA fighter with Bellator, has signed with WWE as the company continues its push to bring elite athletes into its developmental pipeline.

Loureda told The Post that talks were initiated when her manager, Abraham Kawa, was negotiating an NIL deal between WWE and NCAA champion wrestler A.J. Ferrari, and her name came up.

WWE, through its NIL program with college athletes and overall general strategy, is seeking to move away from bringing in indie wrestlers to its pipeline, instead signing star athletes who can be molded from scratch into the nuances of the wrestling business. This process is being overseen by executives James Kimball and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

As part of this push, the 23-year-old Loureda was invited to watch WrestleMania from a suite this past April, and it was there that she fell in love with the pomp and circumstance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx2ui_0gPwWpD900
Valerie Loureda, an MMA fighter, has signed with WWE as the company pushes to bring elite athletes into its developmental pipeline.
WWE

“That was my first WWE show ever — I had never been to a live event,” Loureda said. “When I walked into the arena and saw the organization, the professionalism, the crowd and just the beautiful production that WrestleMania is — I just fell in love with it.”

Loureda watched WWE “here and there” growing up, but this was the first time she recognized the “magnitude” of their biggest event.

WWE says Loureda will begin at its Performance Center in Orlando in mid-July — as part of a class featuring over a dozen other athletes … and no indie wrestlers — and that the goal is for her to be on NXT TV by the end of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kaE3f_0gPwWpD900
Valerie Loureda is 4-1 as a Bellator fighter.
WWE

Loureda was introduced to martial arts at an early age. She noted her father was an eight-time grand master in Taekwondo, and that she began training at 3 years old. Loureda also followed in her mother’s footsteps by taking up dancing and cheerleading.

It was watching Ronda Rousey, now a WWE superstar who was formerly the UFC women’s bantamweight champion, that inspired Loureda to pursue MMA.

“I was looking for a way to make it to the Olympics [in Taekwondo], and that didn’t happen, and then my mom got Leukemia, and our family had to adjust. And then, one day, I saw Ronda fighting on the TV, and I said, ‘Wow, that woman is in MMA representing her sport, Judo, and I can to that with Taekwondo,'” Loureda recalled.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcEGmHCP3qe

Loureda, whose family left Cuba, strives to inspire other first-generation Americans of Latin descent that they can accomplish anything.

“Headlining WrestleMania is a dream and I’m gonna conquer that one day, but really my goal in WWE is I’m becoming the first Cuban-American woman, and I want to be a role model and an inspiration to young Latinas who can now see someone from their culture in WWE.

“I want to represent where I came from, my roots, and really bring a new edge into this company that’s never been seen before. This is a big win for Latinas all over the world. I was born and raised in Miami. I come from a family of immigrants. I just want to show young kids who are first-generation Americans that you can do anything as long as you apply yourself, and work very hard, and your dreams can come true — like me.”

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Announces That She Has Signed a Contract With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a Bellator MMA fighter, revealed that she has signed a contract with WWE in an interview with ESPN.com. She also made the following comments regarding the WWE. “I’m an entertainer. I love glamor. I love production, I love storytelling. And when I saw the WWE, I realized this...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Valerie Loureda retires from MMA, signs with WWE

Bellator MMA prospect Valerie Loureda has decided to hang up the gloves. The 23-year-old has been a star for the Showtime-based company since her 2019 debut. In the Bellator cage, she’s scored four victories in five fights. Her most recent outing came at Bellator 271 in November 2021, where she defeated Taylor Turner via split decision.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Bring Her In: Bellator Fighter Announces She Has Signed With WWE

You need to bring someone in. One of the biggest WWE stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases the company has made. WWE has let all kinds of wrestlers go and the roster is far more sparse than it was before. At some point WWE needs to bring someone else in, which is what they are doing now, albeit from a sport outside of professional wrestling.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronda Rousey
Person
Triple H
bjpenndotcom

Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year. There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Combat#Mma
Popculture

MMA Star Signs Multiyear Contract With WWE

WWE just signed one of the top stars in mixed martial arts. On Wednesday, WWE announced it has signed Valerie Loureda to a multi-year contract. She is a top women's MMA prospect in Bellator, and according to ESPN, Lorueda will move to Orlando from Miami and report to the WWE Performance Center on July 19. Bellator told ESPN that the 23-year-old will remain under contract with the promotion but will be with WWE full-time.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

UFC 276: Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski trade barbs at pre-fight press conference

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski engaged in an invigorated exchange at the UFC 276 pre-fight press conference on Thursday, three days before the featherweights engage in their third clash in the Octagon.Volkanovski dethroned Holloway as champion in 2019 with a points victory, before repeating the feat in 2020 to retain the title. The latter result was disputed by many fans, and Holloway’s subsequent wins against Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez have led the Hawaiian back to Volkanovski, as the pair prepare for a trilogy bout in Saturday’s co-main event in Las Vegas.READ MORE: Adesanya vs Cannonier is a case of...
UFC
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin “high risk” fight for Canelo says Chris Algieri

By Adam Baskin: Chris Algieri believes Canelo Alvarez is taking a “high risk” in facing 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th because this is not a guy he’s supposed to lose to. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is well past his prime, and he’s coming up in weight...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier full fight preview | UFC 276

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight strikers Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier will clash TONIGHT (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Adesanya’s last pair of title defenses have felt fairly unchallenging for “Stylebender.” Sure, Robert Whittaker came on strong in the last couple...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

'More financial power': Top gym Sanford MMA, rebranded to Kill Cliff FC

LAS VEGAS - One of the best gyms in mixed martial arts is getting a rebrand. Sanford MMA, the home of UFC stars like Michael Chandler, Gilbert Burns and Robbie Lawler, will now be called Kill Cliff FC, sources told ESPN on Thursday. Kill Cliff, an energy drink and CBD company that also sponsors the Atlanta Braves, has taken over the naming rights of the South Florida team. An official announcement is expected Friday.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

UFC 276 Predictions: Expert Picks By MMA News Staff

UFC 276 is closing in, and we’ve got our staff predictions ready to get you even more hyped up for the big event!. In the main event, Israel Adesanya will defend the middleweight championship against Jared Cannonier. The co-main event will feature a featherweight championship trilogy between Max Holloway and Alex Volkanovski.
UFC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy