Behind Viral Videos

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama, dances on TikTok amid dad’s hospitalization

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Travis Barker’s 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, shared a new TikTok video amid her dad’s hospitalization — only to promptly delete it.

The teenager wore a graphic tee as she smiled and danced in the footage posted Wednesday.

The video is not the only post that Alabama has uploaded and quickly deleted since the Blink-182 drummer’s ambulance ride to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles made headlines Tuesday afternoon.

After asking her Instagram followers to send “prayers” via her Stories, the model requested the same from TikTok users.

“Please say a prayer,” the teen captioned a photo of herself holding the 46-year-old rocker’s hand at the hospital. She later removed the image from the platform.

Barker’s pal Kid Cudi also tweeted that he was “praying for” Barker , writing, “Travis I love u.”

After visiting a local medical facility earlier Tuesday, Barker was photographed on a stretcher with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, standing at his side.

Barker was hospitalized Tuesday.
The Grammy nominee was subsequently loaded onto an ambulance, with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum’s security detail following the emergency vehicle.

While Barker and Kardashian, 43, have yet to address his health scare, TMZ reported Wednesday that Barker is suffering from pancreatitis triggered by a recent colonoscopy.

Alabama shared a since-deleted photo from the hospital via social media.
As the “All the Small Things” performer’s health scare surfaced online Tuesday night, his and ex-wife Shanna Moakler’s 18-year-old son, Landon, was across the country performing at Machine Gun Kelly’s New York City concert.

Landon was later spotted leaving the show’s afterparty with his new girlfriend , Charli D’Amelio.

The teenager asked her Instagram followers for “prayers.”
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun and more celebs also attended the bash at Catch, where the 32-year-old rapper-turned-punk rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, was filmed intentionally smashing a champagne glass against his face.

Barker’s eerie last tweet ahead of his hospitalization referenced his latest song with the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer.

“God save me,” Barker wrote.

