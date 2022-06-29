QAD’s Santa Barbara Campus Reportedly Sold to UCSB

Carpinteria, the largest grower of pot in the state? Is that something we’re supposed to be proud of?. I for one think not. My family reaches back more than 100 years in Carpinteria and Montecito. My grandfather, also from Pasadena, was always happy to come to beautiful Carpinteria and stay at his two-story on the corner 3rd Street with his three kids, one of whom was my father. Carpinteria was famous for lemons and later avocados, as well as world’s safest beaches.

