Everett man sprays pedestrians with lighter fluid, booked on felony assault, arson charges

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 19 DAYS AGO