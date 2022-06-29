The Backstory | What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?
By Tyler Hayden
Santa Barbara Independent
3 days ago
Hi, everyone. I’m back from paternity leave and reviving my newsletter, except now it’s called The Backstory, a column about the things that sometimes get hidden between the lines. Thanks for reading. My head is killing me. Not from all the caffeine. Not from the jackhammer next...
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. June 30, 2020 – SANTA BARBARA, Calif. The Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation and the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club awarded a scholarship to a recent graduate of Dos Pueblos high school. Jack Peterson earned a 4.0 GPA at...
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA – Established in Santa Barbara in 2018, The Common Table Foundation emerged during the aftermath of the debris flow tragedy. Its mission, “Bringing us together, to celebrate all that we have in common,” serves as a simple antidote to the chronic isolation, loneliness, and divisiveness of our time. The nonprofit organization promotes authentic dialogue among people of diverse backgrounds as the essential building block of a healthy democracy. Today, the Common Table Foundation welcomes Warren Ritter as the successor to its founding executive director Todd Capps.
Bright blue waves crash against sweeping mountain-scapes in the latest exhibit at the Marcia Burtt Gallery in Santa Barbara, Sea and Summit, on view through August 14. This series of paintings and photographs — featuring artists Robert Abbott, Marcia Burtt, Patricia Doyle, Marilee Krause, Ann Lofquist, Susan Petty, Ian Roberts, Erling Sjovold, Randall David Tipton, Marilyn Turtz, Jeff Yeomans, Anne Ward, and Robert Zaca, and photographer Bill Dewey — is inspired by towering, shadow-lined peaks dropping into the vast expansiveness of the ocean below. Some pieces show a gentle glimpse of shining ocean poking over the peaks of the mountains in the foreground, while others display white water colliding with cliffs, splashing and glinting in their moment of impact, or tall, solemn mountains sinking quietly into a sea of fog.
The former headquarters of software firm QAD in the Santa Barbara area has been sold for an estimated $104 million to the University of California, according to a deed filed with Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder on June 24. Kiki Reyes, the media relations manager at UC Santa Barbara, confirmed to...
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing adult man who is considered to be at-risk.
The post Missing Carpinteria safe and located appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Fourth of July isn’t just a celebration of “the last, best hope for a mankind plagued by tyranny and deprivation,” in the words of the late President Ronald Reagan. It also heralds the start of Cowboy Christmas, an annual stampede of nearly four dozen rodeos — America’s true national pastime — taking place throughout the West this month.
Carpinteria, the largest grower of pot in the state? Is that something we’re supposed to be proud of?. I for one think not. My family reaches back more than 100 years in Carpinteria and Montecito. My grandfather, also from Pasadena, was always happy to come to beautiful Carpinteria and stay at his two-story on the corner 3rd Street with his three kids, one of whom was my father. Carpinteria was famous for lemons and later avocados, as well as world’s safest beaches.
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. New Program in Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley Unincorporated Areas Begins July 1. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Californians now need to keep as much organic waste out of landfills as possible. When buried, organics such as food scraps, yard waste, and soiled or wet paper products, take up valuable landfill space, and release methane as they decompose. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas and major contributor to climate change.
If there is such a thing as a beautiful boy kitten, Breeze is it!. He just arrived at the Montecito Pet Shop on the mesa and is looking for his forever home!. Breeze is a long-haired, gray tabby with looks that could kill. And he has a wonderful temperament to go right with it.
Five former North County cannabis operators are scheduled for hearings this month in Superior Court in two separate cases; the charges they face include alleged perjury, unlawful cultivation and sale of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit a crime. The two cases — Herbal Angels and Santa Barbara Greenland Deliveries, or...
It’s estimated that between 10 and 15 million people experience food insecurity in America, with about 6 million of those being children. Between 2016 and 2019, the Cottage Hospital Center for Population Health estimated that 21 percent of the adult population of Santa Barbara is food insecure. Nationally and...
As the Fourth of July approaches, a full slate of activities are planned in and around the Santa Barbara area for locals and weekend visitors. While a return to celebrating in pre-pandemic fashion is expected, several city and state agencies are reminding citizens about the dangers of illegal fireworks and the increased risk of wildfires and personal injury.
La Colonia, a neighborhood in Oxnard, consists of single-family homes with gardens and chihuahuas barking behind fences as pedestrians pass by. Cars are parked everywhere in this historically working-class neighborhood. And like much of the U.S., Oxnard is experiencing a lack of housing. The cost of living has risen in...
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for Santa Barbara County to help cover the cost of repairs in last year's Alisal Fire.
The post Newsom declares state of emergency for Santa Barbara County for Alisal Fire repairs appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ecco S. Ochoa ventured on into the next life on June 22, 2022, in Santa Barbara, California. She passed at the home of her son, Retired Superior Court Judge Frank J. Ochoa Jr. She was given extraordinary end-of-life care by her daughters-in-law, Paula Lopez Ochoa and Rosario Vidales-Ochoa. Ecco Sorenson...
On June 16, about 400 people gathered at the Hilton SB Beachfront Resort for the annual South Coast Business & Technology Awards, which this year recognized 10 individuals and entities. Net proceeds from the event, which grossed nearly $300,000, will go to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. For the...
With Santa Barbara County COVID cases up 35 percent from what they were two weeks ago — but hospitalizations down 15 percent — it might seem premature to host an hour-long after-the-fact dissection of how the county Emergency Operation Management Office of Emergency Management fared during the pandemic. Based on a state-mandated “After-Action Report” prepared by a private consultant and presented to the county supervisors on June 28, the short answer is this: The dedication and professionalism of county staff — 2,200 employees who chipped in one way or the other — cannot be overstated. The public outreach effort — with no fewer than 98 press briefings — came in for serious praise, too. Likewise for the county’s early focus on economic recovery and chasing after state and federal emergency funding.
On June 10, 2022, Thomas F McBride closed his eyes, took his last breath, and went into heavenly slumber. Tom was born in Los Angeles on August 6, 1938, to John Harold and Ruth Carolyn (LaFontaine) McBride. Tom was a good-natured man, who could be counted on for a ready smile and a quick, humorous quip. He was caring, honest, sincere, and immensely creative and talented.
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Fourth of July events return to Santa Maria and Lompoc for the first time since COVID-19 delayed or canceled the shows the last two years. "Red, White & Boom!" returns this year at the Elks Event Center. The event includes a firework show and concert. The event...
Comments / 0