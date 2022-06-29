The Backstory | What’s Behind UCSB’s Wall of Silence?

With Santa Barbara County COVID cases up 35 percent from what they were two weeks ago — but hospitalizations down 15 percent — it might seem premature to host an hour-long after-the-fact dissection of how the county Emergency Operation Management Office of Emergency Management fared during the pandemic. Based on a state-mandated “After-Action Report” prepared by a private consultant and presented to the county supervisors on June 28, the short answer is this: The dedication and professionalism of county staff — 2,200 employees who chipped in one way or the other — cannot be overstated. The public outreach effort — with no fewer than 98 press briefings — came in for serious praise, too. Likewise for the county’s early focus on economic recovery and chasing after state and federal emergency funding.

