Click here to read the full article. The Emmy race is heating up and, per usual, HBO’s “Succession” is poised to be a frontrunner in quite a few categories. One of the many actors in the mix for a nomination is Brian Cox, who plays family patriarch Logan Roy. But while other stars turn on the charm and watch what they say during an awards campaign, Brian Cox continues to offer provocative, declarative responses to the delight of everyone listening. In a new interview with The Times, Cox said he thinks his villainous character is “not a horrible man at...

CELEBRITIES ・ 41 MINUTES AGO