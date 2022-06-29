ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New $500 50th Anniversary Jeweled Ear Headband and Ear Hat Available at Walt Disney World

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World has a new jeweled ear headband and jeweled ear hat, each available for $500. We spotted them in Uptown Jewelers at Magic Kingdom. These mouse ears are limited release. Jeweled Minnie Ear Headband...

