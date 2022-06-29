U.S. Marshals seek wanted man; Reward up to $10,000

#JoinTheHunt as we go after Herman Carroll, a twice convicted child molester now wanted for raping his own daughter, 8pm tonight on @HLNTV. pic.twitter.com/bqtPcTcKEQ

Male

White

Date Of Birth: 01-01-1952

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 240 lbs.

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

• Carroll’s hair is typically disheveled.

• He is currently thought to be clean-shaven.

• In the past, he typically wore a mustache.

• Carroll has a birthmark/discoloration on his abdomen.

Scars and Tattoos:

• Carroll has a scar on his right finger.

• He has a scar on his left wrist.

• On his left shoulder, Carroll has a tattoo of a red heart with the name “JOANNE” in the center.

• On his right shoulder, he has a “family tree” with the initials of family members on two branches.

• One branch has the initial “K” on the main branch, with three offshoot branches. These three offshoot branches contain the letters “E”, “K”, and either “C” or “H”.

• The second primary branch contains the letter “J” with three offshoot branches, containing the letters “N”, “E”, and “B”.

On July 3, 2000, Herman Carroll was arrested for sexually assaulting his 12 year old daughter. He is a child sex offender with two prior convictions. He is currently WANTED in Moultrie County, Illinois for: Failure to Appear, Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Criminal Sexual Assault, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. He is a skilled trim finisher specializing in new construction. He has family in the Peoria and Mt. Vernon areas of Illinois. Frequently stays in campgrounds. Possible locations are: The Ozarks, Las Vegas, or the Florida Keys.

Other Possible Locations:

• Springfield, MO

• Carroll is believed to be hiding out in homeless camps in the wilderness of Springfield, Mo.

