OTD In 1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience Played Their Final Show

As the Colorado Avalanche hockey team was celebrating their Stanley Cup victory with a parade through downtown Denver, it's good to know that law enforcement was being diligent in their approach to protect them. A pretty funny moment was caught on video during the Friday event, when a police officer...
$47-$65 California-born Keb' Mo' folds folk, rock, jazz, pop and country into his own brand of Delta blues-inspired music. He released his latest record, Good to be..., earlier this year, and his style has been referred to as "postmodern blues." New Jersey Americana singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato opens the evening. If you need more, Keb' plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on June 29.
If you're in Colorado and love "bouncing around," get ready because the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to tour through Colorado this summer. World's Biggest Bounce House In Colorado This Summer. As a kid, I remember my favorite place in the world, Roller Express in Thornton, Colorado, would occasionally...
Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your 4th of July weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. 1....
Hot Chicken in Colorado isn't near as famous here as it is in Nashville. However, this local Colorado restaurant makes you feel like you've just jumped on a plane to Nashville. WOW. The Best Hot Chicken In Colorado. If you've ever eaten real authentic hot chicken, especially in Nashville, you...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
A new wildfire was reported in Colorado on Monday night and its already reached more than 100 acres in size. Dubbed the Halligan Fire, the blaze is burning about 25 miles northwest of Fort Collins at Halligan Reservoir. Though a Tuesday morning report put the fire at about 50 acres,...
Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.
