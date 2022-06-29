ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OTD In 1969: The Jimi Hendrix Experience Played Their Final Show

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article..in Denver, At the infamous Denver Pop...

kbco.iheart.com

Westword

Keb' Mo', Santana and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

$47-$65 California-born Keb' Mo' folds folk, rock, jazz, pop and country into his own brand of Delta blues-inspired music. He released his latest record, Good to be..., earlier this year, and his style has been referred to as "postmodern blues." New Jersey Americana singer-songwriter Anthony D'Amato opens the evening. If you need more, Keb' plays the Denver Botanic Gardens on June 29.
1230 ESPN

Biggest Bounce House In The World Is Coming To Colorado This Summer

If you're in Colorado and love "bouncing around," get ready because the "World's Biggest Bounce House" is set to tour through Colorado this summer. World's Biggest Bounce House In Colorado This Summer. As a kid, I remember my favorite place in the world, Roller Express in Thornton, Colorado, would occasionally...
5280.com

Where to See Fireworks in and Around Denver This Year

Coors Field, After the Colorado Rockies play the Arizona Diamondbacks, the stadium will be lit up with fireworks. July 1–2; after the game; 2001 Blake St. Infinity Park Stadium, Glendale, Catch the show after a free performance by the Denver Municipal Band. July 1; 9:15 p.m.; 950 S. Birch St.
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: The Easiest Arrest Ever

Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your 4th of July weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. 1....
95 Rock KKNN

Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
CBS Denver

Gun violence hot spots make up small area of Denver

Sounding at times like a statistician, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said nearly half of all shootings in Denver and a quarter of the city's murders in 2020 and 2021 took place in just five geographical areas: "hotspots" that only make up 1.56% of Denver's land mass."Crime," said Pazen, "often disproportionally affects a small geographical area."In a recent interview with CBS4, Pazen laid out how his department is addressing gun violence hotspots- also known as crime clusters- and how hotspots have now shifted to other areas of the city."People are dying in our streets," said Pazen, "And it's not okay."With...
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
denverite.com

Denver and other cities are suing Gov. Jared Polis over taxes and power

On Thursday, Denver, Boulder, Pueblo, Westminster and Commerce City filed a lawsuit against the State of Colorado and Gov. Jared Polis. Their argument: The state should butt out of these home-rule cities’ decisions on who to tax. In this case, the municipalities want to levy sales-and-use taxes on construction supplies used to build schools, something prohibited at the state level.
Update: Two Deaths Among Seven Metro Denver Shootings on Bloody Monday

Mondays aren't typically associated with gun violence in metro Denver. But on June 27, at least seven separate shootings took place around the city, resulting in two deaths — one involving a suspect killed by police — and multiple injuries. A victim among the latter group was critically injured in an incident that closed a busy section of Colfax Avenue for more than an hour last night.
K2 Radio

Young Bear Barrels Into Loveland Safeway and Then Out Again

It was not your average Friday at the Safeway off of Wilson and Eisenhower in Loveland on Friday, June 24, 2022. Shoppers and staffers were treated to an usual shopper. Luckily, this young bear looked more like a big dog than a bear, otherwise it may have been a very frightening situation. Let's call the bear "Sophia," as, according to the Reporter-Herald, she headed straight to the pasta aisle.

