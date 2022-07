Lifetime says its based-on-a-true-story TV movie Jailbreak Lovers follows a woman who always played by the rules. “Toby never ran a red light, married the only boy she ever dated, raised a family and went to church. She did everything she was supposed to do. When Toby loses her job and starts a non-profit to rehabilitate abused, rescued dogs at the local prison, no one could have anticipated that she would end up on the run, shacked up with her younger lover John, a convicted murderer.”

