ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

China’s TikTok is awful. It’s a spy. A brain drain. The US has no business banning it

By The Kansas City Star Editorial Board
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

China’s TikTok app is a sophisticated surveillance tool used to harvest personal and sensitive information from American citizens, said Brendan Carr, commissioner with the Federal Communications Commission, this week.

The Chinese government has access to Americans’ private data , BuzzFeed recently reported.

Calling TikTok a threat to national security, Carr made a written request to Apple and Google to remove the social media platform from the digital giants’ online stores .

In the first quarter of this year, the wildly popular video sharing app was downloaded nearly 19 million times on Google and Apple devices, according to Carr’s letter. He wants access to TikTok restricted immediately.

But wait: Is asking for its removal really the right approach for the United States, a representative democracy, with its First Amendment free speech clause?

“TikTok is not just another video app,” Carr, a Republican, argued this week on Twitter. “That’s the sheep’s clothing. It harvests swaths of sensitive data that new reports show are being accessed in Beijing. I’ve called on @Apple & @Google to remove TikTok from their app stores for its pattern of surreptitious data practices.”

As of Wednesday, there was no word on how Apple or Google would respond to Carr’s demand.

We’re not surprised that China is using TikTok to spy on American citizens. The U.S. government has proposed rules to expand oversight of apps, such as TikTok, that could be used by foreign adversaries to obtain data. Those rules would allow the federal government to order the apps’ owners to submit to audits and inspections of their data and code.

The government does have a role to play, though. The feds can and should issue advisories informing parents about the risks of TikTok, or any other apps that pose risks to children.

But a ban? That’s where we draw a line on the screen. Much of our basic personal information is already publicly available to third-party apps. So why single out one in particular?

Besides, we’ve been through this already. The Trump administration’s attempt to ban the app was halted by a federal judge, and it was ultimately dropped by the Biden administration. So, it’s probably too late to try that again.

To be sure, Americans seem aware their personal data isn’t secure in the internet era. But they don’t seem to know what to do about it. And they’re voting with their feet — or fingers — downloading apps with gusto.

In the U.S., about 80 million people actively use TikTok per month according to Wallaroo, a data science company. About 60% of users are female while 40% are male. Those between the ages of 16 and 24 make up 60% of the app’s audience.

Those figures represent a lot of revenue. But beside the First Amendment objections, how much should the government interfere with a private capitalist enterprise? Once you order one social media app out, you’re going down a slippery slope toward government intervention into more and more information.

We know one particular public official who would love that. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, has been beating his “Tyranny of Big Tech” drum for a while. Hawley’s feeble attempt to take down Silicon Valley went nowhere.

The federal government has the right to warn us about potential security concerns. And yes, using TikTok can put Americans’ privacy at risk. We need to examine the best way to deal with those dangers. But an outright U.S. government ban isn’t the solution.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
TechSpot

China has plans to make Minority Report a reality for its citizens

WTF?! The Chinese government's surveillance efforts are now focused on what can only be described as the perfect Orwellian nightmare. Apparently, regulators are looking to use a variety of data points collected on Chinese citizens to build profiles from which an automated system could predict potential dissidents or criminals before they have a chance to act on their impulses.
CHINA
Ars Technica

China lured graduate jobseekers into digital espionage

Chinese university students have been lured to work at a secretive technology company that masked the true nature of their jobs: researching Western targets for spying and translating hacked documents as part of Beijing’s industrial-scale intelligence regime. The Financial Times has identified and contacted 140 potential translators, mostly recent...
JOBS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vox

Leaked Amazon memo warns the company is running out of people to hire

Amazon is facing a looming crisis: It could run out of people to hire in its US warehouses by 2024, according to leaked Amazon internal research from mid-2021 that Recode reviewed. If that happens, the online retailer’s service quality and growth plans could be at risk, and its e-commerce dominance along with it.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Brain Drain#Chinese#Americans#Buzzfeed#Apple And Google#Republican#Apple Google
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
POLITICS
ZDNet

FBI warning: Crooks are using deepfakes to apply for remote tech jobs

Scammers or criminals are using deepfakes and stolen personally identifiable information during online job interviews for remote roles, according to the FBI. The use of deepfakes or synthetic audio, image and video content created with AI or machine-learning technologies has been on the radar as a potential phishing threat for several years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
6K+
Followers
927
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy