ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case

By Claire Cardona
NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison, months after he was convicted on all nine counts against him in a high-profile sex trafficking case. U.S. District Court Judge Ann Donnelly handed down the sentence in a Brooklyn courtroom after several of Kelly's victims...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 4052

none.of.your.business
2d ago

r Kelly gets 30 years but maxwell gets 20? wtf is even going on with the justice system???

Reply(429)
1147
kate Balzaretti
2d ago

Good, what about the parents that allow their daughters to be with him? They need to go down as well.

Reply(227)
1973
Goodfella Allday
2d ago

But yet they're still making movies about Elvis Presley. Lisa Marie was underage when Elvis got her and he was giving her pills. Fact check it.

Reply(272)
477
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Fox News

Kim Kardashian calls for father of young girl killed in Uvalde shooting to be temporarily released from prison

Kim Kardashian is advocating for the temporary release of the father of a young girl killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting. Eli Torres, the father of 10-year-old Eliahana "Ellie" Cruz Torres, has been incarcerated for a nonviolent drug offense. The 41-year-old reality TV star has called for his temporary release so that he can attend the young girl's funeral.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Sex Trafficking#Prison#Violent Crime#District Court
The Independent

Epstein victim says she hopes Ghislaine Maxwell 'dies in prison' after sentencing

Maxwell, 60, was found guilty on 29 December by a federal jury on five charges, including sex trafficking for the recruitment and grooming of four girls between 1994 and 2004 for sexual encounters with her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.In handing down the sentence in Manhattan Federal Court on Tuesday, Judge Alison Nathan called Maxwell’s conduct “heinous and predatory” and dismissed the assertion that she cannot afford fines.Maxwell’s lawyers said on Saturday that the socialite had been placed on suicide watch despite not being at risk of self-harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
rolling out

Prosecutors say Young Thug bragged about shooting at YFN Lucci’s mother

Prosecutors successfully petitioned the judge to keep Young Thug behind bars by presenting lyrics where Thugger allegedly bragged that he shot at another rapper’s mother. A judge agreed with prosecutors that Young Thug is a danger to the community and would also interfere with the serious RICO case against him if he were given bail. Therefore, Thugger will remain behind bars at least for the next six months until the time of his trial, according to media reports.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Prosecutors Demand 'Basketball Wives' Star Brittish Williams Be Locked Up For Violating Court Order

Basketball Wives star Brittish Williams allegedly violated the terms of her release by leaving the state without approval and now prosecutors want her thrown behind bars. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, the reality star pleaded with the court to remove her ankle bracelet which she had been ordered to wear while out awaiting trial. A curfew was imposed and she had to have her travel approved.Williams claimed the electronic monitoring device has been interfering with work. She said Basketball Wives producers were throwing a fit during wardrobe fittings because they didn’t want the device to show. “The presence...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HollywoodLife

Ghislaine Maxwell Addresses The Epstein Victims Directly In Court: I Hope My ‘Conviction’ Brings You ‘Pleasure’

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, addressed the victims of Jeffrey Epstein directly during her sentencing hearing on Jun. 28, 2022. The serial predator’s righthand woman told the victims she hoped her conviction would bring them “pleasure” while trying to convince the judge to offer a lenient sentence, according to the New York Post. She was given 20 years behind bars.
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
NBC News

NBC News

396K+
Followers
49K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy