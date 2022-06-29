Pitt Signee Dior Johnson Arrives In Oakland

The highest-rated recruit of the Jeff Capel era has made it to Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- Blue-chip guard Dior Johnson has taken a long, winding road through high school basketball. He's played at 10 different high schools, committed to college twice and ultimately ended up as a Pitt Panther, the highest-rated recruit of the Jeff Capel era in Oakland.

Johnson's recruitment is now officially over after he stepped on campus at Pitt for the very first time this week. He posted a picture from the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night, revealing that he Johnson is now committed, signed and in attendance for offseason workouts, ending all speculation that he might make yet another last-second change of heart.

Blake Hinson and Greg Elliot, two other key members of Pitt's transfer haul, also stepped on campus for the first time as Panthers this week.

Johnson provided a shot in the arm for a Pitt program that sorely needed it. He was the crown jewel of an unexpectedly strong recruiting class. Born out of the mass player exodus that saw eight Panthers depart, Capel brought in a transfer-heavy class supported by the addition of Johnson and a pair of under-the-radar high school recruits from Spain, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham.

