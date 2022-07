Construction is ongoing at the new swim center at Liberty Hill City Park, which city officials hope to open to the public before the end of August. “The center is still progressing, and the estimate is the end of August when it's supposed to be ready, barring any unforeseen circumstances,” said City Communications Manager Katie Amsler. “The goal is to do everything that we can to open it up while it’s still warm out, but it's kind of hard right now because we don't have an exact timeline.”

LIBERTY HILL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO