PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The North Kingstown man arrested for his alleged role in the January 6th riots went before a judge for the first time on Wednesday. The federal judge ordered that Bernard Sirr, 47, be released on an unsecured bond, meaning if he breaches any of the condition set in court he will have to pay the $10,000 set by the judge.

