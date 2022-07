Growing up on the SouthCoast, you might have waited in a Fall River line and left your mark on a special telephone pole. This pole on Pearl Street, captured by Trevor Santana, appears to carry hundreds, if not thousands of pieces (who's counting, really?) of chewed gum. I have to admit that at least one of them may be mine from decades ago. I was very young and it was definitely due to peer pressure -- the "everyone else is doing it" mentality that led me to leave my mark.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO