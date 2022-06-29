Star Spangled Springfield kicks off this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Here is everything you need to know about Springfield’s fireworks display! We’re getting you answers on the traffic situation and some of the best places to watch. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July 4th. The much anticipated Star Spangled...
(Mass Appeal) – Congamond Lake in Southwick consists of three connected bodies of water that offer year-round fun for everyone. Robert Landis, Southwick Chief of Police and Harbormaster, Dick Grannells, Chairman of the Lake Management Committee, Zach Olsen, lifeguard, and Cindy Sullivan, Director of Senior and Recreational Services, share the benefits of a visit and how to stay safe.
As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.
Greenfield’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration was yesterday and the fun got underway much earlier in the day. Hundreds of people came out to Beacon Field for the beloved tradition. As always, in addition to fireworks it featured plenty of good food, fun activities, and live music by local bands including Lakeside Drive, and Janet Ryan & Straight Up.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Fire Department responds to a four-story fire in a brick building on 551 South Bridge Street. Crews ask people to avoid the area at this time. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
The man captured in NY by U.S. Marshals in connection to the murder of a local rapper at a Springfield nightclub was arraigned Friday. Best places to watch Springfield’s 4th of July fireworks show!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Springfield is getting ready for their big fireworks on Monday, July...
WINDSOR LOCKS — The $210 million ground transportation center opening July 13 at Bradley International Airport will be convenient for fliers headed to buses or rental cars. And crucial for economic development both in Connecticut and Massachusetts as Bradley works to better connect planes with trains and buses and connect the airport better with Springfield and Hartford.
Comments / 0