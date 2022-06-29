ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Massive Dining Room Fire At Frederick County Summer Camp Causes Extensive Damage: Officials

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkSnF_0gPwPO4L00
The dining room fire at Camp Airy in Frederick County caused extensive damage. Photo Credit: Facebook/Frederick County Fire & Rescue

Upwards of 100 firefighters from Maryland and Pennsylvania worked through the morning on Wednesday, June 29 to help contain a massive two-alarm fire that broke out in the dining hall of a popular boy’s summer camp.

A fire that broke out at Camp Airy in Thurmont shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, which quickly spread to the rest of the facility, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

Officials noted that though the camp is in session, there were no staffers or attendees in the area of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the dining hall - which is also known as “The White House.”

The fire was knocked down after approximately three hours on Wednesday, officials said, though crews remained at the scene to help extinguish hot spots and start clearing out the scene to allow for investigators to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

“While it's too early to tell the extent of the damage, we wanted to advise everyone that all campers, counselors, and staff are safe and accounted for," Marty Rochlin, director of Camp Airy wrote in a message to parents.

“As you might imagine, the White House is not only where we serve our meals, but also a hub of activity of camp," he continued. "We are currently relocating many of these activities, and want to assure you that campers will be fed on time with the quality meals you expect.”

Once the scene is cleared, the fire marshal can begin its investigation to determine the cause of the flames and the full extent of damage to the dining room.

"I want to thank all the first responders who rushed to Camp Airy this morning to battle this fire," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement. "The staff did an incredible job making sure everyone was safe and accounted for. We stand ready to assist (in) any way we can."

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

