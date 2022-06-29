Tenants get 48-hour notice to vacate condemned Newport News apartment tower

JUNE 30 UPDATE: WAVY’s Brett Hall confirmed with a City of Newport News spokesperson Thursday afternoon that there is an operating elevator at the building, but it is not up to code. The property manager told the spokesperson the parts will not be in before the 9 a.m. deadline. While on scene Thursday, there were U-Haul trucks parked at the complex. WAVY saw that some people have started moving out, but not many.

Original report:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Tenants at a 15-story apartment building in Newport News were given two days notice to vacate after the building’s owners failed to correct safety issues they were notified of starting in April, the city says.

The Newport News Department of Codes Compliance sent a letter to the residents of the Seaview Loft Apartments on 28th Street on Tuesday, saying the 1973 building was deemed unsafe for occupancy based on Virginia code.

At the heart of the issue is the apartment building’s elevators. Kim Lee, a spokesperson for the city, said the building has two, but one has been inoperable. The functioning elevator was only approved to operate temporarily and failed a safety test on Monday , leaving the 15-floor building with no functioning elevators. The city says the building’s boiler also hasn’t been repaired.

“Due to the owner’s, Seaview Apartments LLC, failure to correct safety issues with the property, the Newport News Circuit Court has ordered the building’s vacation within forty-eight hours of the date of this notice,” Harold Roach, director of the city’s department of codes compliance, wrote in the notice.

The notice has caused panic for those living in the tower. Many are unsure of where they will go.

“Where the hell am I supposed to go?” said Tasha Gayle, a single mother of four who lives in the building. “I don’t have family here.”

Those who needed lodging assistance and other help were told to visit the Newport News Department of Human Services at West Avenue Library at 30th Street and West Avenue on Wednesday. Those unable to reach the library can go to nnva.gov/238/Human-Services .

Gayle said she took advantage of the service provided by the city but they haven’t found an opening as of yet.

“I’m stranded. I’m without a house, a home, somewhere I feel I could have been at. Even though it wasn’t safe, it is somewhere where I could lay down at,” Gayle said.

Gayle said she pays roughly $1,400 a month in rent for the multi-bedroom apartment in a building that has issues for some time.

“My outlets haven’t worked since I moved in,” Gayle said.

When it comes to the elevators, the city has been in and out of court with the owner since April on the matter.

Emergency mandatory injunction orders from the court have been sent to the building’s owners seven times dating back to April 18, court paperwork shows.

Owner, Seaview Apartments, LLC was given until 9 a.m. on Wednesday to work with service provider TKE to fix the issues, but repairs weren’t made and the building was condemned.

The LLC purchased the 135-unit apartment tower in 2020 for $9.3 million, according to property tax records.

Tenants identified the landlord as Benjamin Weinstein of New Jersey. Calls made to a number 10 On Your Side found for Weinstein were not returned.

Kaitlin Baxter, an attorney with Newport News based David Kemp and Frank, who is representing Weinstein, said she could not comment on the case.

10 On Your Side obtained a checklist of items the building failed during its latest safety test. Among the failed items in the annual elevator inspection was

An out-of-date fire extinguisher

A monthly fire service log that is not current

Damaged travel cable

No phone line or bell to use in emergencies.

The good news for tenants is that the city says it would revoke the condemnation if Seaview were to immediately fix the safety concerns, allowing residents to move back in.

Seaview has also been ordered to appear in court on Friday, July 8 to review the compliance, and to state their case about why they shouldn’t be fine for failing to fix the issues.

Recent Google reviews show complaints about the elevator and old, young and disabled people having to climb multiple flights of stairs, as well as air conditioning issues.

10 On Your Side has filed a FOIA request for all code enforcement cases and notices of violations for the Seaview Lofts property.

