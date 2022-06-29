Art Forward: Rahr-West to Offer Two Classes with Artist Julie San Filipe

Blazed 20 years ago, Ozaukee Interurban Trail has become a popular recreational destination not just for residents but for visitors who help fuel local economy. THE OZAUKEE INTERURBAN TRAIL, which spans the length of Ozaukee County, has been in existence for 20 years, providing county residents and visitors with a place to bike, walk, skate and enjoy nature. Celebrating the anniversary at Trail Bridge Park adjacent to the bridge over I-43 in the Town of Grafton Tuesday were (front row, from left) Pam King, president of the Ozaukee County Tourism Council; Elizabeth Mueller, administrator of the Tourism Council; (back row) Tina Kroening, a conservation biologist with the Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department; and Andrew Struck, director of the department and chairman of the Ozaukee Interurban Trail Advisory Committee. Photo by Sam Arendt.

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO