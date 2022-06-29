ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Former Rensselaer County CO indicted for sexual abusing inmate

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bP2YT_0gPwP9uh00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A former Rensselaer County correctional officer has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with abusive sexual contact of a ward. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford, was indicted on Wednesday.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

DOJ said Morrissey was a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the alleged crime. According to the indictment, between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, Morrissey inappropriately touched a federal detainee, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person.

This charge against Morrissey carries a maximum term of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to one year. He was released with conditions after his arraignment pending a trial to be scheduled.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Rensselaer County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford, NY
County
Rensselaer County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged for false COVID vaccine card

A South Glens Falls woman has been charged with presenting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination identification card. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says the card was presented upon a visit to the South Glens Falls School System.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Doj#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

Troy man pleads guilty for role in ‘Felony Lane Gang’

A Troy man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in the "Felony Lane Gang." The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Terrell McDonald, 32, whose aliases include “Ruger” and “Moon," pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man pleads guilty in Red Carpet Inn homicide

An Albany man has pleaded guilty to his role in a homicide at the Red Carpet Inn on Northern Boulevard. The Albany County District Attorney's Office said Serieon Bankston, 26, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, which is a felony.
NEWS10 ABC

Albany man arrested for drugs possession

On Thursday, the Albany County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on drug possession charges. Police said Hector Bermudez, 30, of Albany was taken into custody following an investigation.
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield man sentenced to 5 years in prison for threatening police with crossbow

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) — A Pittsfield man was found guilty of threatening law enforcement with a crossbow after barricading himself in a trailer back in March. Berkshire District Attorney Spokesperson Andrew McKeever said a judge found Timothy Tatro, 40, guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order. Tatro was sentenced to serve five years in prison.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

2 members of alleged scam ring nabbed in Amsterdam

On Wednesday, the Amsterdam Police Department was told two suspicious people had approached a city resident in their home, saying they were out of gas and needed help. The suspects then allegedly offered to exchange golden jewelry for gas money.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy