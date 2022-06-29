Former Rensselaer County CO indicted for sexual abusing inmate
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A former Rensselaer County correctional officer has been arraigned on an indictment charging him with abusive sexual contact of a ward. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Sean Morrissey, 51, of Waterford, was indicted on Wednesday.
DOJ said Morrissey was a correctional officer at Rensselaer County Correctional Facility at the time of the alleged crime. According to the indictment, between September 7, 2018, and September 21, 2018, Morrissey inappropriately touched a federal detainee, with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, or arouse or gratify the sexual desire of a person.
This charge against Morrissey carries a maximum term of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to one year. He was released with conditions after his arraignment pending a trial to be scheduled.
