Concealed in South Haven, Michigan, Off Map proves that the outdoors can be enjoyed in luxury—and more people seem to agree, prompting the glampground to add new offerings. Striving to put itself on the map as glamping continues to grow in popularity, Off Map has added five deluxe glamping tents with en-suite bathrooms as it kicked off the new season. It also added three new safari glamping tents.

1 DAY AGO