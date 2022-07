BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the tropics, we continue to monitor Invest 95L, which will make landfall along the Texas coast on Thursday, June 30. Regardless of any additional developments with 95L, the system will be a rainmaker as it moves northward across Texas. While Louisiana will not be impacted directly by the disturbance, the broad circulation around the system will enhance rain chances for the WAFB area for the next few days.

