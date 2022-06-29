ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Rare red wolf pup at Roger Williams Park Zoo given ‘clean bill of health’

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNKgj_0gPwOQ3Q00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rare red wolf pup born earlier this year at Roger Williams Park Zoo officially has a name.

The female pup, named Saluda, was born on May 25.

The red wolf is considered the world’s most endangered canid species, according to the zoo. Red wolves were declared extinct in 1980. There are only 15-20 red wolves that remain the wild, thanks to reintroduction efforts, and they are all located in North Carolina.

Saluda and her parents, 7-year-old Brave and 6-year-old Diego, are part of the zoo’s red wolf breeding program. She is the first red wolf born at the zoo since 2005.

Zoo veterinarians gave Saluda her first check-up Wednesday, during which she was microchipped and vaccinated.

Following a brief exam, the zoo said Saluda was given “a clean bill of health.”

The zoo said Saluda is now actively exploring her environment “as she continues to gain confidence and build essential skills.”

“Zoo visitors may catch a glimpse of her playing with mom and dad in between naps, on their next visit,” the zoo said. “We are grateful we get to watch her grow and become even more playful over the summer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

MARSHA'S TRAVELS: Westerly is a Rhode Island oasis

Just east of Connecticut, straight down Route 2 and the other side of the Pawcatuck River is the enchanting town of Westerly, Rhode Island. I am lucky that close friends have lived there for 20 years and over that time each visit reveals more to see and do. Westerly was...
WESTERLY, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Pets & Animals
Providence, RI
Health
City
Providence, RI
State
North Carolina State
Providence, RI
Lifestyle
Providence, RI
Sports
FUN 107

This Fall River Pole Covered in Chewing Gum is Equally Gross and Impressive

Growing up on the SouthCoast, you might have waited in a Fall River line and left your mark on a special telephone pole. This pole on Pearl Street, captured by Trevor Santana, appears to carry hundreds, if not thousands of pieces (who's counting, really?) of chewed gum. I have to admit that at least one of them may be mine from decades ago. I was very young and it was definitely due to peer pressure -- the "everyone else is doing it" mentality that led me to leave my mark.
FALL RIVER, MA
WCVB

Two Cape Cod towns postpone Fourth of July fireworks because of endangered birds

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Cape Cod communities will be celebrating the Fourth of July weekend without their traditional fireworks because of the presence of endangered nesting birds. Hingham will celebrate Independence Day with a parade, but no rockets red glare, after organizers with the =AZV2EQmC7XFqiaxCLnl0ASPQMpoMFA7nbfGIrcjPBaED_3zgmbzfG9JfvjHX5mAat0mG0D76HCJeFUUzM2Kq_ba_kDJTUnz3dFOLVaWoXpd853EsOSkBhidf-TShIXFslIS-uHx9V-ubf4EKNFOTbAZ2PkWhGZcVoYS_6SASXjhRmg&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R" target="_blank">Hingham Lions Club announced...
HINGHAM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Williams
rinewstoday.com

July 4th in the Ocean State – Fireworks, music, more

(developing, will be updated – send us events we should tell people about. New/changes are in RED) NOTE: There are MANY private events – restaurants and clubs hosting their own events – let your fingers do the googling or facebooking to find some near you. RIPTA will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Escobar Farms in Portsmouth sets new 4th of July fireworks date

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Look to the skies, Portsmouth! The fireworks show at Escobar Farms will go on after all -- just on a different date than traditionally. For the last 29 years, Louis Escobar and his family have hosted an annual fireworks display at his family farm on the 4th of July, lighting up the sky for locals to take in.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Red Wolves#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Pup#Mom And Dad#Saluda#Nexstar Media Inc
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this July

WHAT: Cirque du Soleil Crystal sure knows how to turn an ice arena into a lively frozen playground. Follow Crystal the misfit as she takes guests on a journey to self-discovery and into her wild imagination with other ambitious characters. Watch talented acrobats perform jaw-dropping stunts from incredible heights as Crystal and friends flip and glide on their ice skates. Thurs. and Fri. 7:30 p.m.; Sat. 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 1 p.m. $40–$180. Where: Dunkin’ Donuts Center, 1 La Salle Sq., Providence. more info: 331-6700, dunkindonutscenter.com.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
johnstonsunrise.net

Garden City events bloom alongside summer weather

Garden City Center has a few tricks up its sleeves this summer to make visits to the outdoor shopping facility more than just a reason to stop and shop. As kids and parents played cornhole outside the center’s gazebo recently, Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart shared that the center is trying to make Garden City a place where people come to hang out.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket pool open to public this weekend

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket is opening a pool this weekend thanks to an added amount of lifeguards. It was announced Wednesday that the Fairlawn Veterans Memorial Park Pool will be opened to the public. Efforts from the Public Safety Department to provide additional lifeguards this year. The Pawtucket...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy